Pakistani Migrant Arrested After Attempted Rape of Five-Year-Old

Greek police arrested a 20-year-old Pakistani male after he attempted to rape a five-year-old girl after luring the child away from her mother.

The incident took place in the greater Koropi region near Athens last weekend and allegedly saw the 20-year-old man lure the five-year-old and, unsuccessfully, attempt to drag her away.

The child escaped the Pakistani migrant, who works at a local equestrian club, and described what had happened to her mother who promptly called the police, newspaper Proto Thema reports.

Police later arrested the migrant and investigators say they are looking into whether or not the migrant may have attempted similar attacks in the past.

Pakistani Migrant Charged with Raping 8-Year-Old Boy on Greek Island of Kos https://t.co/ajLmqfijZA — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 20, 2020

The case comes just weeks after a suspected rape of a three-year-old child at the Kara Tepe migrant camp on the island of Lesbos. The young Afghan child was found unconscious and bleeding and was later taken to a hospital in Mytilene.

Just days before the incident in Kara Tepe, another Pakistani migrant was accused of raping an eight-year-old boy on the island of Kos after dragging the child into a field near a migrant reception facility.

According to reports, the 20-year-old Pakistani had threatened to kill the child before raping him.

In Athens, another Pakistani, a local drug dealer, was arrested after allegedly drugging, threatening, sexually assaulting, and raping underage girls in his apartment.

The two girls, aged 16 and 17, eventually escaped and found police as the migrant chased them down the road. Officers then arrested the half-naked Pakistani. During a search of the apartment, investigators found large amounts of drugs, including the date rape drug Rohypnol.

Pakistani Migrant Accused of Drugging and Raping Minors https://t.co/kwXqtp4sO7 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 15, 2020