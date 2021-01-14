Delingpole: Cambridge University Dumbs Down for ‘Diversity’

Cambridge – the Fenlands university for people not quite interesting enough to get into Oxford – has decided to drop its admissions standards in order to attract more ‘diverse’ undergraduates.

According to the Telegraph:

Cambridge University is to admit disadvantaged students who left school with BBB grades at A-level as part of a new diversity drive.

The 800-year-old institution is recruiting 50 students for a new foundation year which is aimed at boosting the number of undergraduates from deprived families. The course will be open to students from underprivileged backgrounds, including those from low income families, poorly performing schools, those who have spent time in care, or who have had their education disrupted due to ill health. The usual offer to students who want to study at Cambridge is at least A*AA, but the university hopes to attract talented students who have missed out on top grades through circumstances out of their control. Cambridge has specified that “disruption caused by Covid-19 resulting in school or college closure is not in itself applicable”.

This bears all the hallmarks of the university’s hideously woke Canadian Vice-Chancellor Stephen Toope, under whose deleterious influence the university (once one of Britain’s two finest) has become a by-word for politically correct lunacy.

If this decision is supposed to benefit either the university or its undergraduates, it won’t.

Fox is right: it’s patronising, discriminatory and weakens society. Elite institutions have to recruit the very best or they will cease to be elite institutions. You really don’t need an Oxbridge-sized brain to work that one out.