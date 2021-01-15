Students at France’s prestigious Sciences Po University have expressed concern over the growth of radical, woke, anti-white ideologies largely imported from the United States.

Romain, a student at Sciences Po Paris, said that he and others have noticed a surge of people at the university backing racialist, colonialist, and other ideologies which oppose both “white supremacy” and criticise “white fragility”.

“There is such a clamour on the subject that one even wonders if it is not dangerous to talk about it, to alert people to what is going on,” he told French newspaper Le Figaro.

The university has also caused controversy on the issue after releasing a suggested list of ten books that included How to Become Anti-Racist, by Ibrahim X. Kendi, an American author who claimed that white people who adopt black children might be “racist”.

“Some White colonisers ‘adopted” Black children. They ‘civilised’ these ‘savage’ children in the ‘superior’ ways of White people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity,” he said.

Another book suggested by Sciences Po was White Fragility, by white American author Robin DiAngelo. Last month it was revealed that DiAngelo was paid nearly double that of a black keynote speaker when she delivered her keynote speech at a diversity event hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

A group of students at Sciences Po called Beingblackatsciencespo made several demands last month, including mandatory courses for all students on “racial intersectionality, critical race theory, and decolonial thinking”.

According to Antonin Ferreira, a finance student and member of the University’s council, more and more teachers and students have recently promoted and defended woke ideologies.

Thomas Le Corre, the president of the Unef (National Union of Students of France) at Sciences Po, went even further, saying: “How can you want to work with people who tell you that because you are white, you do not have the right to participate in the discussion? That you cannot understand what black people are going through or those who have immigrant parents?”

The report comes just months after former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls spoke out against what he saw as France’s left going from talking about class-based issues to race-based issues.

“The class struggle disappears in favour of the confrontation of the war between ‘races,'” he said and added: “This war is terrible because it discriminates according to the skin colour.”

Woke ideology has been a major feature in universities not only in the USA but in the UK, where even Oxford’s Oriel College bowed to demands from Black Lives Matter (BLM) last year and vowed to remove a statue of Cecil Rhodes.

