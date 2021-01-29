A Swedish politician, allegedly a member of the ruling Social Democrats, was caught accidentally showing pornography to colleagues during a remote meeting in the city of Uppsala.

The incident occurred during a remote board meeting of the local city government and saw the unnamed politician accidentally share their screen with the rest of the participants in the meeting. the screen revealed the politician was allegedly browsing Japanese-style manga pornography.

“There were a lot of sex pictures, it was so rough that no one took it seriously. I thought we were hacked or something,” one of the participants to the meeting told Swedish broadcaster SVT.

The participant said the person later admitted to having shared their screen in error and told the broadcaster, “I think the person crossed the line. If you are at a political meeting where you are paid, you should have full focus on the issues and nothing else.”

SVT also spoke to the individual who showed the pictures to the meeting. The politician described the pictures as “manga pictures” and said they felt ashamed. The politician apologised and later resigned from their position on the board.

Sarah Havneraas, a local Christian democrat politician, identified the man as a member of the Social Democrats on Twitter saying, “Tips for all left-wing feminists who are looking for more to talk about: Social Democrat porn surfs at a paid committee meeting in Uppsala and happens to share a screen with all participants.”

“But maybe it’s ok because he was a Social Democrat?” she added.

The incident comes just months after CNN contributor and former New Yorker writer Jeffrey Toobin was caught masturbating during a Zoom call with employees of the New Yorker and WNYC radio in October.

While Toobin was suspended from the New Yorker following the incident, CNN kept Toobin on as a contributor but noted that Toobin has chosen to take time off to deal with a “personal issue.”

A similar situation occurred in June of 2017 when former Vanity Fair editor Kurt Eichenwald posted a picture to Twitter with an open tab of Japanese-style manga pornography.

Eichenwald admitted to browsing the pornography, saying, ” Believe it or not, my kids & I were trying to convince my wife that ‘tentacle porn’ existed.”