14 people have been arrested across Denmark and Germany as police break up a suspected Islamic State-loyal terror cell in the process of acquiring bomb-making materials and firearms.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday morning, Danish counter-terror chief Lene Sørensen said the plot intercepted by officers in recent days is suspected to have radical Islamist inspiration.

A report of the comments in Denmark’s oldest newspaper Berlingske notes Sørensen said she couldn’t be sure exactly where the terror cell was planning to strike, but that it was likely inside Denmark or Germany.

Her colleague Flemming Drejer said an Islamic State flag was found during police raids, and that; “We have found the ingredients needed to make a bomb. We have also found weapons such as pump [action shotguns] and a hunting rifle with binoculars. These are some findings that concern us.”

The security officers said there was no imminent danger to the public.

