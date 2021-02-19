Former football player Dylan Duby has admitted to Belgian police that he was paid €10,000 (£8,645/$12,115) to murder entrepreneur Frank Goes, who was stabbed to death in the street last year.

The 24-year-old, who previously played for Belgian club RUS Givry as a midfielder until 2019, admitted to his part in the killing of the 54-year-old businessman who was stabbed to death on September 29th last year in the municipality of Jette as he was leaving the offices of his business for the evening.

According to a report from Sudinfo, Duby confessed to his part in the plot and named an intermediary who gave him the contract for the killing. The businessman is said not to have been the only person on the hitlist and from information provided by Duby, police issued three more arrest warrants in the case.

Duby was identified in connection to the murder along with another 24-year-old suspect named Ishmael D., in November after police were able to trace the identification of a rental car used by the alleged killers of Mr. Goes.

One of the three men recently arrested by police is said to have been a business rival of Mr. Goes, who made his living in real estate. Youssef A., a contractor who specialized in renovations of building facades, is alleged to be the client who ordered the killing.

The motive for the murder plot, according to HLN, was that both Youssef A. and Goes were bidding on a lucrative contract and Youssef A. wanted to simply scare Goes, rather than kill him. Youssef A. has denied any involvement in the murder.

Duby is not the first football player to be involved in a high-profile murder in recent years. In 2015, Brazilian former goalkeeper Bruno Fernandes was handed a 22-year prison sentence for the murder of his former girlfriend Eliza Samudio.

Samudio was killed in 2010 after he strangled her to death, dismembered her body, and fed the remains to dogs.

Last year, Fernandes, who had been allowed to serve out a “semi-open” sentence at his home since 2019, was criticized for posing with several dogs to promote a local kennel.