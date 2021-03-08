London mayoral candidate Laurence Fox has vowed to stand up to the Black Lives Matter-inspired attacks on British heritage being pushed forward by London Mayor Sadiq Khan and his group of “nation hating cronies”.

The British actor and leader of the anti-woke Reclaim Party, who has been essentially blacklisted from the film and television industry for espousing his right-of-centre political beliefs, said that he will be running for mayor to end the draconian lockdowns, but also in order to stand up for free speech and British heritage.

“Boris Johnson says ‘there’s nothing wrong with being woke’. Keir Starmer takes the knee to a hard-left organisation that seeks to undermine of all the things we hold dear, our families, our shared language and heritage. Sadiq Khan and his nation-hating cronies have their jealous eyes on our statues and institutions,” Fox wrote in The Telegraph.

“Why are none of our politicians standing to defend us? I am livid at the disrespect being shown to the sacrifices made by previous generations to protect our values, tolerance and freedom. This extreme political correctness must be resisted,” he declared.

Fox said that there is a “deep and genuine hate” of the British people and their accomplishments within the country itself, noting that “even mild patriotism is branded as racism”.

“Patriotism has nothing to do with skin colour. I am patriotic about the values Britain stands for – democracy, fairness and the rule of law – and I always will be,” Fox said.

The Reclaim leader said that it is important to protect the statues of the nation’s capital, even those honouring the “not so good” men as they serve as a reminder “of the fights and follies that have ultimately led to us becoming such a tolerant and diverse society.”

Delingpole: Actor Fox Launches Mayoral Bid with Must-Watch 'Reclaim Your Freedom' Video https://t.co/GJfENlzoVj — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 7, 2021

Sadiq Khan, the Labour Party incumbent mayor of London, has taken a different tack during his tenure in office. Amid nationwide Black Lives Matter unrest last summer, Mr Khan announced the formation of a Red Guard-style ‘Commission for Diversity in the Public Realm’.

The Commission, which was unveiled last month, includes left-wing activists and celebrities such as Star Wars actor Riz Ahmed and social rights activist Toyin Agbetu, who disrupted a celebration to honour the abolition of slavery in Britain — a world first — to heckle the Queen, shouting: “You should be ashamed!” and “This is an insult to us!”

Agbetu later resigned over a series of antisemitism allegations.

Khan said that the woke board will seek to “improve diversity” in London by targeting statues, street names, memorials, and building names for removal or to be renamed.

“Where does his desire to strip us of our history end? Surely Queen Victoria, the epitome of empire and white privilege, should be torn from her plinth in front of Buckingham Palace to be swiftly replaced with a monument to Greta Thunberg or Piers Morgan?” Fox quipped.

Mr Fox went on to say in a campaign video released on social media that he will seek to “reclaim your freedom to speak, to be yourself, to be part of the national conversation, to cherish your history rather than rewrite it. And to teach our children to be confident, not ashamed of who they are or where they’ve come from.”

The 2021 London mayoral election is set to be held on the 6th of May 2021, after it was postponed in March 2020 as a result of the coronavirus, which extended the term of left-wing Labour Party Mayor Sadiq Khan by one year.

Other notable challengers in the mayoral elections include the Tory Party candidate Shaun Bailey, podcaster and American-born businessman Brian Rose, Heritage Party candidate David Kurten, and Piers Corbyn, the anti-lockdown brother of former Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Black Lives Matter disorder spread across the Atlantic with remarkable speed in 2020 after the death of George Floyd in the United States, with statues torn down or vandalized across the country and London plunged into violent disorder, despite lockdowns. https://t.co/WrQ4h1woVS — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 5, 2021

