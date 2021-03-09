Brexit leader Nigel Farage has claimed that Harry and Meghan want to destroy the Monarchy and make themselves the leaders of the “Woke Revolution”, following the interview with Oprah where the couple implied that the Royal Family was racist.

Mr Farage has taken it upon himself to defend Britain’s beloved Queen Elizabeth II and her institution to the American media, because Meghan and Harry abused their “movers’ advantage” to put their claims out into the world first, putting the Royal Family, which historically does not respond to media claims about them whether they are true or not. Ultimately, the monarchy would be left in the difficult position of proving a negative.

“They’ve got their side of the story out first,” Mr Farage said on Monday, stressing the point that “this is one side of a story and that actually they’ve behaved badly”.

That was a vindictive interview designed to hurt the monarchy. Meghan is manipulative and plays fast and loose with the truth. Harry a weak man ruined.pic.twitter.com/SYu6XhEniX — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 8, 2021

In one such example, Meghan had implied during the Oprah interview that her eldest child, Archie, was denied a title on the potential colour of his skin, claiming the title “prince” was her son’s immediate “birthright”.

However, even the left-liberal Guardian sought to correct the claim that Archie was singled out, reporting on Monday that a century ago, King George V set the rule that only the sovereign’s children and grandchildren are entitled to be called Prince. Archie is the Queen’s great-grandson and would have a claim on the title ‘Prince’ once his grandfather, Prince Charles, becomes King. Prince George, another great-grandson of the Queen, is titled ‘Prince’ because he the eldest son of the eldest son of the Monarch, and is in direct line to the throne.

Mr Farage appeared to suggest that Meghan would abuse these gaps in knowledge stateside to win more sympathy with the American audience than deserved, driving further the accusations that the British Royal Family is institutionally racist.

He further claimed that Meghan, a former television actress from Suits, had “planned a big Hollywood career on the back of being a princess right from the very word ‘go’, and that Harry was just too weak to deal with it.”

“She might have thought she was joining a soap opera, but she was joining the Royal Family. Maybe she thought she was going to replace Lady Di? Maybe she thought she was going to be the centre of all attention. But the idea that she has somehow been done down or discriminated against in any way is nonsense,” Mr Farage said, remarking that the crowds and wall-to-wall coverage she and Harry received on the day of their wedding pointed to the mix-race woman being warmly welcomed into Britain’s institutions.

Farage, however, observed that the British tabloid media did begin to turn on Meghan and Harry after the royal couple, who virtue signalled over alleged man-made climate change, was caught taking private jets.

“This all started because Harry and Meghan were lecturing us about climate change. About carbon emissions whilst flying around the world in private jets. And that was when the criticism began,” Farage said.

Few things are as insufferable as multi-millionaires whining during a global pandemic. https://t.co/T2rnVwvjw7 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 8, 2021

“They are posing an enormous threat to the royal family,” Farage said, continuing: “I think the time has come to strip them of their royal titles.

“They are clearly intent on, number one, destroying the Monarchy and number two, making themselves as big a stars, as a big a leaders, of the Woke Revolution in America and the rest of the world. It’s a very, very sad day for this country.”

“If we destroy the monarchy, we destroy something very special about this country. I think that is what they are intent on doing, and I am going to do my best over the next week to try and get that counter argument put out there into America. The idea that the British Royal Family are racist after all they’ve done for the Commonwealth is frankly beneath contempt,” he added.