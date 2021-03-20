Another Wave of Coronavirus Still ‘Likely’, Says UK Govt Scientific Advisor

An academic belonging to the British government’s influential scientific panel has said that another wave of coronavirus is “likely”, while Europe’s alleged pending third wave could threaten Britons’ ability to go on holiday abroad this summer.

Government scientists reportedly fear that a rising number of coronavirus cases on mainland Europe, dubbed the third wave, could head to the UK within weeks, according to The Times.

Professor Andrew Hayward of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) also told Times Radio on Saturday that another wave is “still likely” despite the success of the vaccine rollout, but it would, however, be less deadly.

The University College London scientist said, according to YorkshireLive: “I think another wave is possible, likely even.

“I guess the difference is that another wave will cause substantially fewer deaths and hospitalisations because of high levels of vaccination across the sorts of people who would have ended up in hospital or unfortunately dying if they haven’t been vaccinated.

Among Vaccine Woes, Europe Goes Into Lockdown… Again https://t.co/KU7tgRxWOw — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 20, 2021

“So the consequences of another wave are less. I think the challenge is of course we don’t know exactly how much less.”

Professor Hayward also said it was “very worrying” for Europe to be moving into a “third wave” of Chinese coronavirus.

He signalled that Europe’s third wave could impact on travel to the continent, continuing: “Obviously it has implications on travel, I think, and what we plan for doing with that, because these waves of infection will tend to last for several months really before they get back down to low levels.

“But unless there’s much travel between the countries it shouldn’t directly impact us.”

Government and scientific sources told The Times that they believe that it is doubtful there will be holidays to Europe in late spring or even summer.

Papers Please: European Union Unveils Coronavirus Vaccine Passport Scheme https://t.co/PTk0Q6GNC2 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 18, 2021

Dr Michael Tildesley, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (SPI-M), told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that “international travel this summer is, for the average holidaymaker, sadly I think, extremely unlikely.”

While Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said it was “too early to tell” if vacationing abroad would be allowed for Britons.

From earlier this month, Britons were told they must fill out a form declaring why their travel overseas is valid, as international travel is still prohibited for holidays or other non-essential purposes.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s current roadmap out of lockdown gives May 17th as the earliest Britons could holiday overseas.