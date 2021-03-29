London Records ZERO Coronavirus Deaths for First Time in Six Months

London has seen zero coronavirus deaths for the first time in six months, according to data released by Public Health England (PHE).

Government figures showed that on March 28th, there were no deaths from the Chinese coronavirus in London for people who have received a positive coronavirus test over the previous 28 days.

Britain’s capital city was one of the main epicentres of the pandemic during the first wave of the virus last year, and has seen twelve per cent of all recorded coronavirus deaths in the country.

Deaths reached a daily high in April of last year, with 230 recorded in a single day — however, there was a spike in January which saw deaths rise to over 200. The zero recorded on Sunday represents the first time London has seen zero coronavirus deaths since September, The Telegraph reported.

In total, over 708,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in London since the start of the pandemic. There have been 15,413 confirmed Covid deaths in London, out of 126,592 across the country.

Jim Down, an intensive care doctor at the University College Hospital, said: “We’re down to about seven COVID-19 patients on the intensive care unit, and we’re expecting them to get better.”

Down said that while the drop in coronavirus deaths is “a wonderful feeling,” the government should start shifting focus to other ailments which have been sidelined during the pandemic.

“The backlog for people needing hip replacements and cancer treatment is vast. You need to start bringing them back in but keep the hospitals ready in case of a third wave,” he said.

Responding to the drop in deaths, London mayoral candidate Laurence Fox said to Prime Minister Boris Johnson: “Now would seem like a good time to announce you are opening up for Easter.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for his part, urged lockdown weary Brits to continue abiding by his restrictions.

“Despite today’s easements, everyone must continue to stick to the rules, remember hands, face, space, and come forward for a vaccine when called… don’t risk the process we’ve made,” Johnson said in a video address on social media.

“We must remain cautious, with cases rising across Europe and new variants threatening our vaccine rollout,” he added.

While lockdown ‘Stay Home’ orders were rescinded on Monday — replaced by the previous ‘Rule of Six’ restrictions — many businesses remain shuttered, with pubs being closed until mid-April, despite over 30 million people receiving a coronavirus vaccine.

The government has also been pushing the idea of implementing a coronavirus vaccine passport system domestically, with the PM signalling that businesses such as pubs may require proof of vaccination from their patrons.

