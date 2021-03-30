French Uber Delivery Driver Stabbed in Attempted Scooter Theft

A French Uber delivery driver was stabbed in the stomach and hospitalised last week in the department of the Rhône after a man attempted to steal his scooter.

The attack took place in the district of Villeurbanne in the city of Lyon and saw the 33-year-old Uber delivery driver assaulted by a 21-year-old man who made an attempt to steal his delivery scooter.

During the altercation between the two men, the 21-year-old pulled out a knife and stabbed the delivery driver in the stomach, Le Progres reports.

The Uber driver was later taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries but the attacker had also fled the scene.

The 21-year-old was later identified by police and place into custody two days after the attack and was arrested on the Rue Henri-Rolland in the same district of Lyon as where the attack occurred. The 21-year-old was presented to a local prosecutor on Friday.

The attack echoes another attack on an Uber delivery driver in Washington D.C. last week, which saw two teenage girls, aged 13 and 15, allegedly used a taser on 66-year-old grandfather Mohammad Anwar in an attempt to steal his car, with fatal results.

The use of the taser forced the 66-year-old to lose control of his car and the resulting crash led to his death after the vehicle flipped and threw Anwar from the vehicle. The two teens were later charged with felony murder along with other charges.

The assault on the French Uber delivery man comes nearly two years after an Uber Eats delivery driver was accused of raping a 22-year-old woman in Paris after she had ordered food late at night.

The driver, an illegal migrant from Bangladesh, was later arrested in the city of Bordeaux in connection with the incident.

Uber Eats is said to have aided investigators in tracking down the migrant as he was attempting to board a bus to Spain to escape the police.

