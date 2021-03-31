The father of Swedish terror attack victim Ebba Akerlund has alleged that police questioned him after defending her gravesite from a woman he claimed was stealing objects from the cemetery.

Stefan Akerlund claimed that police questioned him for half an hour after allegedly catching a woman stealing objects from the cemetery where his daughter is buried.

Writing on Facebook, Mr Akerlund called on the public to identify the woman, who he referred to as a “crackhead”, saying that he had caught her stealing objects from his daughter’s grave as well as others at the cemetery.

He claimed that he had detained the woman but said that bystanders reported him to the police instead, saying: “Passerby idiots called and report me to the police because I was trying to hold on to the thief. So now I’ve been questioned by the police for 30 minutes.”

“What a wonderful society we have!!!” he said and added: “I put sweets for Ebba here every Saturday — those and other things you have the audacity to steal.”

The incident is not the first time Mr Akerlund has claimed that people have desecrated his daughter’s grave. In November 2018, he claimed that an illegal migrant had vandalised her grave at least 30 times and attacked other graves in the cemetery.

Mr Akerlund also attempted to sue the Swedish government over the death of his daughter and demanded 300,000 Swedish Kroner (£24,600/$31,100) as compensation from convicted terrorist Rakhmat Akilov, but the case was dismissed in 2019.

Eleven-year-old Ebba Akerlund was killed while walking along the Drottninggatan pedestrian street in Stockholm in 2017 after radical Islamic terrorist and failed asylum seeker Rakhmat Akilov stole a truck and drove it at high speed down the street.

Five people were killed in the attack, including Akerlund, and 14 people were seriously injured.

