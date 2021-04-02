Joe Biden Calls Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

President Joe Biden spoke on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the White House announced Friday.

Biden spoke to Zelensky for the first time Friday — 72 days after Biden’s inauguration.

The president expressed “unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression in the Donbas and Crimea,” according to the statement from the White House.

Russia annexed Crimea in March 2014 during former President Barack Obama’s administration when Biden was vice president.

During the call, the White House said Biden also expressed his support for Zelensky’s plan to root out corruption in Ukraine and the defense of democracy in the country and throughout the region.

Ukraine recently launched an International Crimean Platform to challenge Russia’s annexation of Crimea, which received support from the United States and other countries in the G7 coalition.

Biden spoke to Zelensky as Russia is reportedly building up forces in the region, sparking concerns from the Ukrainian.