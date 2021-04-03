Infamous Cambridge University professor Priyamvada Gopal has compared the black author of a report on race relations in Britain to Nazi party propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

Gopal, who serves as a professor of postcolonial studies at the university, questioned the credentials of Dr Tony Sewell, one of the lead authors of the 264-page Downing Street report that concluded there is no “institutional racism” in the United Kingdom, asking: “Am I correct in thinking that it’s not, in fact, ‘Dr’ Tony Sewell? I mean, if we are doing to pander to the establishment, then surely the establishment’s rules matter.”

Upon learning that the Jamaican heritage chairman of the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities is in fact a doctor, receiving a PhD from Nottingham University, the woke professor added: “Fair enough. Even Dr Goebbels had a research PhD.”

She later wrote that she was “particularly delighted that a black figurehead was brought out to do the denial, so we can immediately bring to a stop the very minimal steps we’ve started to take.”

Gopal has previously come under fire for her controversial remarks on race, writing in June of last year, for example: “I’ll say it again. White Lives Don’t Matter. As white lives.”

Gopal has also taken aim at Sir Winston Churchill, the British wartime leader credited with defeating the Nazi regime, saying that it is her view that Churchill was “manifestly” a “white supremacist”.

The Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities report, which found that there is no “institutional racism” in Britain and that poor white working-class people trail behind many other ethnic groups in the country, has sparked a furious backlash from the left-wing establishment.

An editorial from the left-wing Independent ex-newspaper accused the report of “gaslighting” the public, saying: “The whole BLM phenomenon, we are invited to believe, was based on a misreading of survey statistics. It is absurd.”

On Wednesday, Labour MP Clive Lewis also joined in on the criticism of the report, posting a picture of a Klu Klux Klan member alongside an article about the report. Lewis said: “Move along. Nothing to see here. #RaceReport”.

In response, Reclaim Party leader and London mayoral candidate Laurence Fox quipped: “Perhaps you should enrol yourself on an ‘Unconscious Bias’ course. I imagine there will be lots of availability following yesterday’s report.”

The most outlandish attack on Dr Sewell came from self-described Black Panther and radical BLM activist Sasha Johnson, who suggested that Sewell and other ethnic minority authors of the race report are “house negroes” and “uncle toms”.

“These are the kinds of house negros they send to take down the movement,” Johnson said, later adding that “they need hanging“.

The Times reported that press officers in the British government are considering reporting some of the abuse directed towards Sewell to the police.

