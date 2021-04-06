A survey has revealed a massive opposition to the Wuhan coronavirus lockdowns among the Italian public.

According to a Euromedia Research poll, 70 per cent of Italians are tired of the lockdown restrictions, with nearly a third (30.6 per cent) saying that they were no longer able to cope psychologically.

Just 26.8 per cent say they want the lockdown measures — which stops regions with improved health conditions returning to the less restrictive “yellow zone” rules — to be extended to May 1st, newspaper Il Giornale reports.

While the vast majority of Italians reject the lockdowns, they do so for a variety of reasons, including 15.8 per cent who cite concerns about the effect lockdowns are having on the Italian economy.

The opinions also vary by demographic, with 22.5 per cent of students saying Italians should learn to live with the virus, compared to 8.4 per cent of the nation as a whole.

The research group also notes that political views influence people’s positions on lockdown, with supporters of right-wing parties being more likely to reject shutdowns and want to open up the country, while left-wing supporters tend to support lockdowns.

Majority of Britons Said They Would MISS Lockdown https://t.co/n0jjcQjOhS — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 3, 2021

As Italians grow more tired of the Wuhan coronavirus lockdowns, members of the British public have expressed the opposite opinion.

According to a YouGov poll released last month, a total of 55 per cent of respondent stated they would actually miss the lockdown, with just a third saying they would not miss any aspect of the restrictions at all.

Britons have also expressed support for allowing the government to track residents’ mobile phones and for police to come down harder on those violating lockdown rules.

In Australia, as many as 62 per cent of respondents were in favour of allowing the government to track people during a pandemic.