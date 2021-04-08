Delingpole: Prince William Calls for a ‘Reset’. Gosh, What Can He Mean?

Prince William has confirmed that he’s at least as dodgy a kingly prospect as his father the Prince of Wales by calling for a ‘Reset.’

William, who is second in line to the British throne, slipped the codeword into a video broadcast for the environmental charity Conservation International.

He said:

‘All of us, across all sectors of society, and in every corner of the globe must come together to fundamentally reset our relationship with nature and our trajectory as a species.’

Others have criticised William (currently worth an estimated £30 million, though due one day to inherit a fortune of at least £1.6 billion) for this ‘do as I say, rather than do as I do’ hypocrisy. With his Range Rover and his air miles (some of them in private jets) William is hardly a role model for carbon parsimony, so why should we let him lecture us ordinary folk on how we should live our lives?

But for me, hypocrisy is the least of his sins. What should worry us far more is that sinister invocation of a word — ‘Reset’ — which is intimately bound with the New World Order proposed by Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum and its masterplan for a ‘sustainable’ society in which ‘you’ll own nothing and be happy.’

Here’s how the WEF put it in its now-infamous 2016 promo video:

Welcome to the year 2030. Welcome to my city – or should I say, “our city”. I don’t own anything. I don’t own a car. I don’t own a house. I don’t own any appliances or any clothes.