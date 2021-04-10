The California-based Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not be welcomed home by the British public, even for the funeral of Prince Philip, Nigel Farage has said.

Following the passing of Harry’s grandfather, the consort of Queen Elizabeth II, the woke couple released a statement merely reading: “Thank you for your service… you will be greatly missed.”

In response to the terse statement, Brexit leader Nigel Farage wrote on social media: “For a couple that do public emotion as a career, this third-person and one-sentence statement shows their contempt for this great man and the monarchy.”

“The British public will not welcome Harry and Meghan back, even for the funeral,” he predicted.

Appearing on the American breakfast news programme Fox & Friends on Friday, Mr Farage said that in light of Prince Philip’s ailing health, it was callous of the Sussexes to go ahead with the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, in which they suggested that the Royal Family is racist.

“It was well known that Philip only had a few weeks to live, and yet… despite all of that, they proceeded to do an interview in which they attacked effectively the older members of the Royal Family. Indeed, [they] did their best to threaten the very institution itself,” he said.

The Brexiteer said that out of respect for Prince Philip, he would refrain from using the “words about Meghan and Harry that I would like to”, adding: “I’ll be gentle and say it was deeply disrespectful.”

Farage did go on to predict, however, that “when people realise that Meghan and Harry went ahead with that interview, regardless, throwing around unjustified allegations, I have a feeling the public opinion — in terms of Meghan and Harry — it’s going to go down very, very fast.”

Before Philip’s passing, Breitbart London reported that the majority of the British public are in favour of stripping the royal titles from Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which they retain, despite stepping back from official royal duties last year to pursue money-making ventures in Hollywood.

Royal sources speaking to The Mirror on Friday claimed that Prince Harry had spoken to several members of his family and is making immediate plans to return to the UK for Prince Philip’s funeral. But Meghan is unlikely to join him, being heavily pregnant with the couple’s second child due in the Summer.

Turning to honour the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, Mr Farage went on to hail Prince Philip for his good humour and politically incorrect ways.

“I was privileged to meet him several times and the human quality that he had was a tremendous sense of mischief, a tremendous sense of fun,” the Brexit leader said.

Farage recounted a time in which he met the Duke during a reception held for British Members of the European Parliament in Buckingham Palace in 2000.

Mr Farage, who was then serving as an MEP, recalled that he had told the Queen’s consort: “‘Though I’m a member of the European Parliament, I’m not a fan of the European Union institutions'” continuing that “he looked at me and said, ‘I quite understand.'”

