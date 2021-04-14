French conservative writer and journalist Eric Zemmour has claimed that “Islamo-leftists” have replaced their chief enemy, the bourgeois class, with white people and hope to build a “Muslim proletariat”.

According to public intellectual Zemmour, the new alliance of leftists and Islamists, known as Islamo-leftism in France, is the communist movement of the 21st century and has claimed that the new movement is simply a “method of recovery” for communism.

“Islamo-leftism is the conviction that Muslims, the Muslim proletariat, will replace the traditional workers’ proletariat, the French, of yesteryear and that it will be the new revolutionary base,” Zemmour said, newspaper Valeurs Actuelles reports.

“The proletariat has been replaced by the ‘prophetariat’,” he added, and noted how far-left figures such as former French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon have actively sought after the votes of Muslims and Islamo-leftists.

“All these Islamo-leftist movements have taken up the methods of the communists,” Zemmour noted and added that both Islamo-leftists have three core similarities.

First, he said, was to recognise a victimised group in society, which for communists was workers, but for Islamo-leftists, there are several groups from Muslims to immigrants and women.

Then, he stated the groups must “designate the enemy: the bourgeois yesterday, today the white man,” and finally, “demand that this enemy, class yesterday, race today, submit and admit his guilt”.

“White men are now being asked to kneel for the crimes of their ancestors, which are eternal, inexpiable, just as the bourgeois or traitors to the communist cause were required to atone for their crime,” he said.

Islamo-leftism has become a hotly debated term in France in recent months, with a poll released in late February claiming that 69 per cent of the French public were concerned that the country had a problem with the ideology.

While the ideology has been spoken about by conservatives and figures like National Rally leader Marine Le Pen for years, mainstream French figures, such as globalist philosopher Bernard Henri-Levy, have spoken out about Islamo-leftism too in recent months.