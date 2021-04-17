The funeral of Second World War veteran Prince Philip, the Queen’s husband of over seven decades and Britain’s longest-serving consort, is taking place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday.

UPDATE: 3:45 — The Pipe Major of the Royal Regiment of Scotland has played a lament for the Duke. A similar tribute was paid to him at Gordonstoun, the Scottish school he attended as a boy and with which he retained strong links throughout his life, earlier in the day:

The school piper at Gordonstoun plays The Flowers of the Forrest to mark the end of the minute's silence. Prince Philip was the 10th pupil to join back in 1934. He maintained his support via bursaries & wrote his last letter to the principal here just 3 days before his death.

UPDATE: 3:40 — The Commendation has been offered by the Dean of Windsor:

“Go forth upon thy journey from this world, O Christian soul, In the name of God the Father Almighty who created thee; In the name of Jesus Christ who suffered for thee; In the name of the Holy Spirit who strengtheneth thee; May thy portion this day be in peace, and thy dwelling in the heavenly Jerusalem. Amen.”

UPDATE: 3:35 — The Dean of Windsor, as Register of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, has offered prayers for the Duke — “who has left us a fair pattern of valiant and true knighthood” — as well as for Her Majesty the Queen and all Companions of the Order “living and departed”:

“O Lord, who didst give to thy servant Saint George grace to lay aside the fear of man, and to be faithful even unto death: Grant that we, unmindful of worldly honour, may fight the wrong, uphold thy rule, and serve thee to our lives’ end; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen. God save our gracious Sovereign and all the Companions, living and departed, of the Most Honourable and Noble Order of The Garter. Amen. O God of the spirits of all flesh, we praise thy holy name for thy servant Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who has left us a fair pattern of valiant and true knighthood; grant unto him the assurance of thine ancient promise that thou wilt ever be with those who go down to the sea in ships and occupy their business in great waters. And we beseech thee that, following his good example and strengthened by his fellowship, we may at the last, together with him, be partakers of thy heavenly kingdom; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.”

UPDATE: 3:30 — The Archbishop of Canterbury is offering prayers for the Duke and “all the faithful departed”:

“O ETERNAL God, before whose face the generations rise and pass away, thyself unchanged, abiding, we bless thy holy name for all who have completed their earthly course in thy faith and following, and are now at rest; we remember before thee this day Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, rendering thanks unto thee-for his resolute faith and loyalty, for his high sense of duty and integrity, for his life of service to the Nation and Commonwealth, and for the courage and inspiration of his leadership. To him, with all the faithful departed, grant thy peace; Let light perpetual shine upon them; and in thy loving wisdom and almighty power work in them the good purpose of thy perfect will; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.”

UPDATE: 3:20 — The Archbishop of Canterbury has performed a reading of John 11. 21-27 for the service, planned in large part by the late Duke:

“Martha said to Jesus, ‘Lord, if you had been here, my brother would not have died. And even now I know that whatever you ask from God, God will give you.’ Jesus said to her, ‘Your brother will rise again.’ Martha said to him, ‘I know that he will rise again in the resurrection at the last day.’ Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and whoever lives and believes in me shall never die. Do you believe this?’ She said to him, ‘Yes, Lord; I believe that you are the Christ, the Son of God, he who is coming into the world.'”

UPDATE: 3:15 — “We are here today in St George’s Chapel to commit into the hands of God the soul of his servant Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” says the Dean of Windsor.

“With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us. We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our Queen, by his service to the Nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith. Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humour and humanity. We therefore pray that God will give us grace to follow his example, and that, with our brother Philip, at the last, we shall know the joys of life eternal.”

UPDATE: 3:05 — The nation observed a minute’s silence in memory of the Duke at 3 o’clock as his coffin arrived at St George’s Chapel.

UPDATE: 2:55 — The special Land Rover bearing the Duke’s coffin was followed on foot by loved ones, including son Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry — separated by their cousin Peter Phillips, the eldest grandchild of the Duke and his widow the Queen.

UPDATE: 2:50 — The Duke’s coffin is proceeding to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, having been loaded onto the special Land Rover “hearse” which he helped to design for the funeral.

UPDATE: 2:35 — The specially modified Land Rover carrying the coffin of the Duke — which he himself helped to design — is on its way, accompanied by a rendition of the British patriotic hymn I Vow to Thee, My Country.

A specially-modified Land Rover hearse, which Prince Philip helped to design, arrives at Windsor Castle as band plays music selected by the Duke of Edinburgh for his funeral

UPDATE: 2:30 — Members of Her Majesty’s Armed Forces playing a role in the Duke’s funeral are now in place for proceedings to begin.

UPDATE: 2:20 — Images of the Duke are being projected onto the big screen in London’s Piccadilly Circus as a “salute” to his decades of public service.

UPDATE: 12:50 — The Royal Family has released a montage, set to words by the Poet Laureate, to “commemorate the extraordinary life” of the Prince:

A montage to commemorate the extraordinary life of The Duke of Edinburgh, made unique by its sheer breadth of experience, and the wartime generation he was part of. With words by the Poet Laureate, The Patriarchs – An Elegy.

The Patriarchs – An Elegy. pic.twitter.com/rUr1cNi8lS — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 17, 2021

Philip, born Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark and dubbed ‘The Uncle of Europe’ for his family ties to royal lines across the continent — perhaps most notably Russia’s ruling Romanovs, murdered by the Soviet communists in 1918 — passed away just weeks away from his 100th birthday, not long after a hospital stay that had involved a heart procedure.

The military will feature prominently in the service for the late Duke, who served in the Mediterranean, Indian Ocean, and Pacific theatres of the Second World War with the Royal Navy, being mentioned in despatches for his actions during the Battle of Cape Matapan and surviving the bombing of his ship not long afterwards.

Attendance will be limited as a result of England’s anti-coronavirus lockdown regulations, however, with the 94-year-old monarch expected to sit alone, masked, throughout the Christian service.

It is possible that the planned guest list being cut from 800 to just 30 would not have overly troubled the famously unfussy Duke, who will be taken to his funeral not in a flashy carriage but in a modified Land Rover that he himself helped to design.

