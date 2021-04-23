Delingpole: Kwasi Kwarteng Pushes the Great Vegan Reset

UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng says he might go vegan to save the planet.

Hmm. I’ve met this jolly, fruity voiced, Rabelaisian, Old Etonian child of privilege on a number of occasions. And I’d say the prospects of Kwarteng going vegan to stop global warming are about as likely as his chopping off his right testicle to achieve world peace.

Here’s what Kwarteng claimed on Bloomberg TV.

I’m certainly reducing my meat consumption, not only for environmental reasons but also for health reasons. I’m eating a lot more fish than I ever did before and maybe I can move to a full vegan diet at some point.

Don’t you just love that slippery ‘maybe… at some point.’ It reminds me of St Augustine’s prayer ‘Lord, make me chaste – but not yet.’

Kwarteng will never go vegan for a number of good reasons, one being that he’s not that stupid. He was a King’s Scholar at Eton, where he won the prestigious Newcastle Scholarship; went on to read classics and history at Cambridge, where he got a double first; was on the winning team of University Challenge; won a Kennedy Scholarship to Harvard; then earned his PhD at Cambridge in Economic History.

Another reason is that au fond, Kwarteng is soundly right wing. Besides being one of the Conservatives’ most ardent Brexiteers, he (correctly) criticised then Chancellor George Osborne’s ‘help to buy’ scheme as inflationary and he co-wrote a book called Britannia Unchained which urged the shrinking of the welfare state.

In the foreword to Time for Choosing: Free Enterprise in Twenty-First Century Britain, he wrote:

The capacity of individuals, companies and other groups to generate prosperity and well-being, when left to their own devices, is too often overlooked.

We should allow a competitive and free economic environment to flourish in Britain, to challenge monopolies and oligopolies, and to allow individuals to create, innovate and take risks.

Does the rugged individualist and robust free marketeer who wrote and achieved all these things sound remotely like the sort of person who’d restrict his diet to tofu and rabbit food under the delusion that this pointless self-sacrifice would make the blindest bit of difference to global warming?

Of course it doesn’t. You can tell Kwarteng’s heart is not in any of this nonsense just by watching a similarly fatuous video he made for the newly-green-obsessed tabloid, the Sun.

.@KwasiKwarteng urges you to nominate an environmental hero – someone who is passionate about going green and making a conscious change to save the planet. Find more details here: https://t.co/4xV3EKq3dl pic.twitter.com/9jEStuJ93g — The Sun (@TheSun) April 19, 2021

Kwarteng delivers the script so robotically and unenthusiastically that you can almost see the puppy being held with a gun to its head just off-camera.

But the fact that Kwarteng doesn’t mean any of this bullshit is no defence. Rather it’s yet another depressing example of just how tainted and tainting Boris Johnson’s administration actually is. In order to become part of it, you have to sacrifice all intellectual rigour, all moral principle, and not just drink the Kool-Aid but urge an entire nation to join the suicide cult.

Kwarteng made his vegan remarks in order to promote the crazily overzealous new carbon dioxide emissions targets set by Johnson.

Tomorrow, we will set the world’s most ambitious climate target into law, cutting emissions by 78% by 2035 compared to 1990 levels This will see us go further and faster than any other major economy to achieve a carbon neutral future Read more 👇🏿🌱https://t.co/CK4ibetd8t — Kwasi Kwarteng (@KwasiKwarteng) April 20, 2021

In order to help achieve these arbitrary targets, we’re told, we’ll have to cut our meat and dairy consumption by one fifth over the next decade.

Here are the five top rated comments from the Daily Mail article reporting on Kwarteng’s alleged plans to go vegan:

Great reset… sort out India and china’s emissions before preaching about eu and us Yeah right mate – and Pigs will fly to the moon Good for him. Absolutely no chance I will. Someone needs to read up on the devastating effect soy bean farming is having on our planet. Pesky vegans are destroying the earth Oh give it a rest mate

The people aren’t fools. They know what’s going on. It’s an especially encouraging sign that the top-rated remark recognises that the main driver of Boris Johnson’s green policies is the globalist masterplan for the Great Reset. This includes a so-called ‘planetary health diet’, which will require a massive decrease in meat consumption.

According to the EAT-Lancet Commission (essentially the food-Nazi branch of Klaus Schwab’s Great Reset):

The main change to many Western diets is going to be in the consumption of red meat, cutting back to only 14g a day (and just 30 calories), which equates to about a mouthful of a typical Sirloin steak.

Steak rationed to one mouthful a day on the orders of a megalomaniacal clique of technocratic billionaire Malthusians?

I wonder how bright, jolly, clubbable Kwasi Kwarteng feels when his corrupt boss Bojo forces him to shill on behalf of such a disgusting, unBritish and anti-human cause.

I also wonder how as a free marketeer, Cambridge economics PhD, and author of War and Gold: A Five-Hundred-Year History of Empires, Adventures and Debt, Kwarteng feels about advocating for policies (such as the vast batteries of bird-slicing, bat-chomping eco-crucifixes he is pushing in the North East) which intellectually he must know will prove catastrophic for the UK economy.

Yes, in the end, we probably will all be reduced to eating leaves. But it won’t be by personal choice. It will be because Bojo’s toxic administration, at the bidding of the Great Reset billionaire elite, has bullied, crushed and ruined us into doing so.