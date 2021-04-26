Brexit leader Nigel Farage has launched a multi-state tour of the United States, dubbed the “America’s Comeback”, to energise conservative activists during the doldrums of the Biden presidency.

Mr Farage — a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump — will travel across “nearly a dozen” states over the next six weeks with the goal of spurring on grassroots conservative activists in America.

For the tour, Farage has joined forces with FreedomWorks, one of the largest conservative/libertarian activist groups in America.

A source close to Nigel Farage said: “Many conservative activists in the US are downbeat and despondent following the Biden win. But Nigel knows, as with Brexit wars after 2016, that the grassroots can fight back and win. That will be his message on this tour — all is not lost and the fightback begins now.”

Announcing the tour on Monday, Brexiteer Nigel said he will be telling activists: “don’t get down, don’t get depressed, don’t get disillusioned. However bad Biden and the Democrats are, in some ways this is your opportunity.”

“We proved it in Britain, Farage said, explaining: “Brexit looked lost but we the grassroots seised it back and got it over the line.”

He said on Saturday, that America should “say no to Biden tax rises”, warning that the ageing Democrat will look to raise taxes by “a lot” and pointed to the downward shift in the stock market and cryptocurrency following Biden’s announcement as an indicator of the misguided nature of tax hikes.

I will visit nearly a dozen states on #AmericasComebackTour with @FreedomWorks. Our goal is to re-energise grassroots activists. pic.twitter.com/VE8W6EtNNt — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) April 26, 2021

While Mr Farage retired from electoral politics last month, after the UK finally secured its independence from the European Union at the beginning of the year, he has vowed to continue his fight against the woke movement as well as the rise of Communist China.

The Brexit leader has a long history of political campaigning and activism in both Britain and in the United States, where he would often join former President Donald Trump on the campaign trail.

A week prior to the 2020 presidential election, Farage was called onto the stage by President Trump, who described him as “a friend of mine” and “one of the most powerful men in Europe”.

The Brexit leader in turn described Trump as the “single-most resilient and bravest person I have ever met in my life,” for taking on the media and Washington DC establishments.

As he arrived in Miami on Friday, Mr Farage said that he was “really sorry” to his “friends” at the Daily Mail, who apparently tried to catch him going on a foreign holiday, which is still currently prohibited under the UK’s draconian lockdown measures.

“I’m actually working”, he said grinning at the camera.

Brexit leader Nigel Farage said that former President Donald Trump’s speech at CPAC cemented his position as the leader of the Republican Party, hailing the return of a true “opposition” in the United States. https://t.co/DHC8LmEA1Y — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 2, 2021

Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka