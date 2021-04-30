‘We Are Killing Our Own People’ Says BLM Supporter Accused of Murder

A Black Lives Matter support accused of a “ferocious and frenzied” knife murder has told a court that “we are killing our own people as well, so it’s sad.”

33-year-old Zimele ‘Prince’ Dube, 40-year-old Simon Emmons, and a 19-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons are accused of murdering 35-year-old Ebrima ‘Brim’ Cham by stabbing him 11 times in his own home in Hounslow, West London, according to a Court News report.

Emmons and the 19-year-old are also accused of involvement in the killing of 53-year-old William ‘Blaise’ Algar and dismembering him after he accused the teen of being responsible for his cat going missing. Mr Algar’s arms and legs were buried at Hounslow Heath after being taken from the flat in a taxi, but his severed head and torso remained at the premises where they were found wrapped in a bedsheet by the authorities.

Of Mr Cham’s alleged murder, Dube insisted he had not been killed over a small drug debt, but in self-defence — by Emmons; he claims he was hiding in the bedroom “terrified” himself — after he attacked the drug dealers in his home with a “Rambo knife”.

“Simon [Emmons] said ‘Brim’ was trying to kill him and had a little tussle and stabbed him in self-defence. I told him, ‘The first day I bring you back on the line, and this is what happens.’ I couldn’t make any money now,” Dube recalled in his testimony.

Dube denies that he in fact ordered Emmons to kick in the door to Mr Cham’s home prior to his killing.

“It’s sad, it’s sad… Black Lives Matter but another black man is dead. There’s racism but we are killing our own people as well, so it’s sad,” he offered.

Emmons, like Dube, denies murdering Mr Cham, as well as perverting the course of justice in relation to the mutilation of Mr Algar’s body.

The unnamed 19-year-old denies two counts of murder in relation to the slain men but had admitted to perverting the course of justice.

A fourth man, Jayano Lucima, denies perverting the course of justice by helping Emmons and the unnamed 19-year-old try to clean up the murder scene.

The trial continues.

