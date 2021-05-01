PICS: Leftists Stage Annual May Day Riots in Paris

The French capital of Paris has seen vandalism and violent clashes as demonstrations marking May Day, also known as Labour Day or International Workers’ Day, have once again devolved into riots.
Crowds of largely leftist protesters have been filmed and pictured lighting fires, smashing windows, and hurling missiles at riot police over the course of the day, in scenes which now seem to repeat themselves almosteveryyear in the multicultural city.
A protester holds a burning flare during the annual May Day (Labour Day) rally in Paris on May 1, 2021. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)
A protester reacts during the annual May Day (Labour Day) rally in Paris on May 1, 2021. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)
Protesters burn a trash bin during the annual May Day (Labour Day) rally in Paris on May 1, 2021. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)
Police wearing riot gear hold shields stained with paint during the annual May Day (Labour Day) rally in Paris on May 1, 2021. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)
Some at the crowded protests bore banners featuring the flag of the communist dictatorship of Cuba, while others who had turned riotous could be seen waving flags featuring the hammer and sickle most commonly associated with the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), infamous for its many deadly purges, mass incarceration of dissidents in Gulag labour camps, and other crimes against humanity.
PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 01: A Gilet Jaune, or yellow vest, protestor stands in front of a burning barricade holding his hand up with an inscription calling for President Macron to resign as May Day Protest turn violent near Place de la Republique on May 01, 2021 in Paris, France. Every year May Day is used to mark the fight for workers’ rights, with unions and associations converging in the streets. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)
A protester standing next to a burning trash bin holds up his hand during the annual May Day (Labour Day) rally in Paris on May 1, 2021. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)
Protesters gesture as they stand in flare smoke during the annual May Day (Labour Day) rally in Paris on May 1, 2021. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 01: French Riot Police clash with protestors as May Day protests turn violent near Place de la Republique on May 01, 2021 in Paris, France. Every year May Day is used to mark the fight for workers’ rights, with unions and associations converging in the streets. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)
Police clash with protesters during the annual May Day (Labour Day) rally in Paris on May 1, 2021. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)
Gérald Darmanin, the Minister of the Interior, has so far confirmed 34 arrests at the demonstrations, according to BFM TV, with the police sources saying law enforcement encountered “repeated attempts to constitute a black bloc in front of the union procession” by “radical elements”.
PARIS – Les lacrymogènes arrivent sur le cortège syndical. Mouvement de foule.
A protester throws a projectile during clashes with police at the annual May Day (Labour Day) rally in Paris on May 1, 2021. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)
A protester throws a projectile at a bank sign during the annual May Day (Labour Day) rally in Paris on May 1, 2021. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)
A protester throws a projectile during clashes with police at the annual May Day (Labour Day) rally in Paris on May 1, 2021. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)
A protester throws a pole at a damaged bank during the annual May Day (Labour Day) rally in Paris on May 1, 2021. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)
At one point in the riots, demonstrators were caught on camera attacking firemen attempting to put out a blaze the mob had started.
Previous May Day riots have seen first responders seriously harmed, as, for example, in 2017, when photographers captured the horrifying moment that police officers in full riot gear were engulfed in flames after a direct hit from a Molotov cocktail petrol bomb.
