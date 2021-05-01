PICS: Leftists Stage Annual May Day Riots in Paris

The French capital of Paris has seen vandalism and violent clashes as demonstrations marking May Day, also known as Labour Day or International Workers’ Day, have once again devolved into riots.

Crowds of largely leftist protesters have been filmed and pictured lighting fires, smashing windows, and hurling missiles at riot police over the course of the day, in scenes which now seem to repeat themselves almost every year in the multicultural city.

PARIS – Une banque est prise pour cible. Charge des forces de l’ordre et des BRAVM. Gaz lacrymogène utilisé. #1erMai pic.twitter.com/vfcuSumEwx — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) May 1, 2021

Some at the crowded protests bore banners featuring the flag of the communist dictatorship of Cuba, while others who had turned riotous could be seen waving flags featuring the hammer and sickle most commonly associated with the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), infamous for its many deadly purges, mass incarceration of dissidents in Gulag labour camps, and other crimes against humanity.

PARIS – La BRAVM charge sous une pluie de projectiles pour protéger une banque. #1erMai2021 pic.twitter.com/h3PAIAn4D7 — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) May 1, 2021

Gérald Darmanin, the Minister of the Interior, has so far confirmed 34 arrests at the demonstrations, according to BFM TV, with the police sources saying law enforcement encountered “repeated attempts to constitute a black bloc in front of the union procession” by “radical elements”.

PARIS – Les lacrymogènes arrivent sur le cortège syndical. Mouvement de foule. « On est encore visés ! » crient un syndicaliste de la CGT. @CLPRESSFR pic.twitter.com/MwdN15TaJe — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) May 1, 2021

At one point in the riots, demonstrators were caught on camera attacking firemen attempting to put out a blaze the mob had started.

Previous May Day riots have seen first responders seriously harmed, as, for example, in 2017, when photographers captured the horrifying moment that police officers in full riot gear were engulfed in flames after a direct hit from a Molotov cocktail petrol bomb.

