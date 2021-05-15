Pakistani Arrested After Multiple Rape Attempts of Underage Girls

Greek police have arrested a 34-year-old Pakistani migrant accused of attempting to rape minor girls and one young woman in the southern suburbs of Athens.

The Pakistani is accused of attempting to assault and rape three underage girls in Vari, Voula, and Vouliagmeni over the course of several days. During a fourth attack, the 22-year-old woman was able to film the migrant and post the video on social media to identify him.

On Monday, Greek police caught up with the Pakistani in the suburb of Peristeri. According to a Proto Thema report from later in the week, the migrant had been living in central Athens and an expired asylum application was found on his person.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, insult to sexual dignity, simple bodily harm, and indecency, and he was placed in police custody.

The paper also revealed a social media post from the suspect that read: “I think I’m afraid of being happy because every time I’m happy, something bad happens.”

During a search of the suspect’s home, clothing was found that matched the description given by his alleged victims. All of the young women were able to positively identify the Pakistani. The 34-year-old was also accused of sexual crimes against a girl last November in the suburbs of Athens.

The sex crimes case is just the latest to involve a Pakistani migrant and minor victims in Greece in recent months.

In December, a 20-year-old Pakistani was charged with raping an eight-year-old boy on the island of Kos in a field near a migrant reception centre. The man had allegedly threatened to murder the boy while sexually abusing him.

A month later, another 20-year-old Pakistani was arrested near Athens for attempting to lure and drag away a five-year-old girl.