Police Scotland released two illegal migrants who had been detained by Immigration Enforcement after the Home Office van holding them was surrounded by a mob, citing “safety, public health and well-being”.

Noting on social media that “Police Scotland doesn’t assist in the removal of asylum seekers”, local commander Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland said officers were called the scene by Immigration Enforcement after “a group of protesters gathered at the address where UKIE [United Kingdom Immigration Enforcement] staff were in attendance”.

Photographs show that Immigration Enforcement were, in fact, surrounded by hundreds of people at the address on Kenmure Street, Pollokshields, even after the police arrived, with at least one burrowing under the Home Office van to prevent it from moving.

Rather than take robust action against the mob, as has been done with anti-lockdown protesters in similarly flagrant violation of coronavirus regulations elsewhere in the United Kingdom, the police ultimately took the decision to spring the migrants from custody and “release them back into their community”.

Video footage shows the men being allowed to wave their thanks to the cheering mob, like conquering heroes, after the van doors are opened.

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland’s devolved government — roughly equivalent to a state government in the United States — and leader of the left-separatist Scottish National Party (SNP), responded by suggesting the Home Office was wrong to even attempt to enforce Britain’s immigration rules “on Eid, in the heart of our Muslim community, and in the midst of a serious Covid outbreak”, saying it was “staggeringly irresponsible — but the even deeper problem is an appalling asylum & immigration policy”.

Her justice minister, Humza Yousaf, revealed he had actively lobbied the Home Office “to abandon their operation, without success” for hours and said he was “pleased Police Scot[land] intervened on public safety & health grounds to release individuals involved”.

“But let me be clear, the Hostile Environment [for illegal migrants] created by UK Govt is not welcome here,” he added.

Immigration matters are reserved to the United Kingdom’s central government.

Last year, a migrant being hosted in a Glasgow hotel at taxpayers’ expense stabbed multiple people, including a Police Scotland officer, before being shot dead by response officers, with local activists and fellow migrants suggesting people staying in the hotel were upset by the “limited” internet and “culturally inappropriate” free meals they were being given.

Hundreds broke lockdown rules to gather for his funeral, with no immediate consequences.

Police have released the men who were detained after a Home Office raid in Glasgow sparked protests. https://t.co/cKElDc3z9S pic.twitter.com/Iy2KT1B1tu — STV News (@STVNews) May 13, 2021

