Boris Johnson: UK Jews Should Not Be Subjected to ‘Shameful Racism’

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday dismissed antisemitism at all levels in society, declaring British Jews should be able to live free of “shameful racism.”

“There is no place for antisemitism in our society,” Johnson said on social media. “Ahead of Shavuot, I stand with Britain’s Jews who should not have to endure the type of shameful racism we have seen today.”

Johnson did not specify the incident that sparked his comment, however a video posted online earlier in the day showed a convoy of cars bearing Palestinian flags driving through north London.

Participants shouted anti-Jewish messages at passers-by, abuse, and calls for the rape of Jews and their family members.

Britain’s Metropolitan police said: “We are aware of a video appearing to show anti-Semitic language being shouted from a convoy of cars in the St John’s Wood area this afternoon.

“Officers are carrying out urgent enquiries to identify those responsible. This sort of behaviour will not be tolerated.”

The footage is described as having taken place in north London’s Finchley Road.

Commenting on the video, Labour’s Naz Shah – shadow minister for community cohesion – said: “This is appalling vile antisemitic & misogynistic abuse, they need to be found, arrested and charged, they do not represent those campaigning for the rights of the Palestinians.”

Sadiq Kahn, the Mayor of London, has yet to comment on the day’s events.