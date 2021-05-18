The Metropolitan Police in London has come under criticism after footage emerged online which appears to show a female officer shouting a pro-Palestinian chant during an anti-Israel protest.

In the clip, the officer is seen hugging a female protester before shouting “free, free Palestine”.

Extended footage of the incident shared on YouTube showed the officer saying that she would be joining the protest if she “wasn’t in this uniform”.

The officer went on to say that she is from Iran, prompting a protester to reply: “You’re from Iran? You should be joining us, what are you doing, you’re one of our people, come on!”

Responding to the footage, the Met said in a statement: “While officers are encouraged to positively engage with those attending demonstrations, they know they are not to actively participate or adopt political positions.

“This is vital to ensuring the public have confidence in our officers.”

The police force went on to say that the Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed about the video and will launch an investigation into the “full circumstances of this incident and to determine what further action is appropriate.”

Over the past year, the Metropolitan Police have been criticised for their apparent double standards in policing protests of differing ideologies.

While the Met has been seen taking a hands-off approach to far-left demos such as Black Lives Matter, the police force has taken a much forceful line in policing supposedly right-wing anti-lockdown protests.

If this truly is a Met officer, it is utterly damning for the reputation of the police as a politically impartial guardian of the peace. We have seen over this last year cops have been emboldened in taking partisan stances. A wholly unsustainable position. pic.twitter.com/6F2RkyiivD — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) May 18, 2021

The Palestine protest footage appears to have been filmed during a protest on Saturday staged by Islamic and left-wing activist groups in Central London against Israel, for its retaliatory strikes against terrorists in Gaza .

The demonstration was attended by radical socialist Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader of the Labour Party, as well as by former Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott.

The two far-left MPs called for the British government to recognise Palestine as a state and Mr Corbyn demanded that the United Kingdom and United States cease military co-operation with Israel.

Thousands of pro-Palestine activists gathered outside the Israeli embassy on Kensington High Street, shouting slogans such as “free, free Palestine”, “Israel is a terror state”, and “no justice, no peace”.

The protest on Saturday ultimately descended into a violent altercation when officers finally attempted to disperse the crowds for violating coronavirus restrictions — some eight hours after the demonstration began.

Activists were filmed by Breitbart London hurling glass bottles and other makeshift missiles at the police. Nine police officers were injured during the riot and thirteen activists were arrested.

The “Free Palestine” protest against Israel in London descended into violence on Saturday, with activists attacking police officers with wooden sticks. https://t.co/DctS2BVGv6 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 16, 2021

