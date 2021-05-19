Nigel Farage has criticised Prince Harry for his “ludicrous remark” about the U.S. First Amendment, which guarantees freedom of speech and freedom of the press, saying that the woke royal should adopt the title the “Prince of Cancel Culture”.

The Duke of Sussex, now a full-time resident of the exclusive Santa Barbara enclave of Montecito with former TV actress wife Meghan, criticised the First Amendment during an episode of the Dax Shepard podcast Armchair Experts.

Complaining of the media attention in the United States, Prince Harry had said last week: “I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment; I still don’t understand it, but it is bonkers.”

Brexit leader Nigel Farage criticised the woke royal’s comments, as well as his recent criticisms of his upbringing, amidst reports that Buckingham Palace aides want the Sussexes to cease using their royal titles, writing in The Telegraph that Harry could instead use a “new title: the Prince of Cancel Culture”.

During the interview with Shepard, Harry complained of the “genetic pain” of his rearing and suggested that his unhappy childhood — being raised by Prince Charles — was as a result of the Prince of Wales’s childhood with Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh, in remarks that appeared to be a veiled criticism of his own recently bereaved grandmother.

Prince Harry had said: “[S]uddenly I started to piece it together and go ‘OK, so this is where he [Prince Charles] went to school, this is what happened, I know this about his life, I also know that is connected to his parents so that means he’s treated me the way he was treated, so how can I change that for my own kids’.”

Of the remarks, the Brexit leader wrote on Tuesday: “After Prince Harry’s latest comments about the parenting habits of the Queen, his recently departed grandfather, and his father, it has been reported that Palace aides want him and his wife to stop using their titles. I have a better idea. In view of his ludicrous remark about the First Amendment, I suggest he take a new title: the Prince of Cancel Culture.”

Farage added in reference to the American Revolutionary War-era king: “He’d better watch out, though. He may well soon find himself about as popular in North America as was King George III 250 years ago.”

Palace aides, per Farage, are reportedly not the only ones who want Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, to stop using their titles.

A YouGov survey from Monday also found that 44 per cent of those polled believe that the couple “should lose their royal titles”, with another 20 per cent saying “they should not lose their royal titles, but should stop using them” — meaning a clear combined majority of almost two-thirds of Britons want to see some kind change in Meghan’s and Harry’s title usage and status.

