Four men arrested in connection to a pro-Palestinian convoy that drove through Jewish neighbourhoods of London shouting antisemitic and sexually violent comments were arrested in relation to a similar incident four hours away in Salford, Greater Manchester.

British politicians expressed their shock and disgust on Sunday over footage that went viral on social media purporting to show a convoy of anti-Israel activists flying Palestinian flags from their car, with one man was heard shouting: “F*** the Jews”, “F*** their mothers”, “F*** their daughters”, and “Rape their daughters”.

London’s Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) launched an immediate investigation, and on Monday it was reported that four men had been arrested in connection to the incident.

It was revealed on Tuesday that the suspects, who have been bailed, were allegedly connected to another antisemitic incident on the same day in Salford, Greater Manchester, according to The Telegraph.

Scotland Yard said in a statement: “Four men were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences. They were taken into custody at a west London police station.

“Whilst there, they were additionally arrested in connection with a similar incident which took place at around 01.35hrs on Sunday, 16 May in the Broughton Park area of Salford, Manchester.

“They have since been released on bail pending further enquiries in relation to both incidents.”

Rabbi Hospitalised After 'Religiously Aggravated Assault' by Two 'Asian' Suspects https://t.co/GfIF1h9uWK — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 18, 2021

The Telegraph alleges that the Salford incident took place in the early hours of Sunday and involved two vehicles following a Jewish man in his car before the suspects exited their cars and attempted to smash the alleged victim’s car windows.

Greater Manchester Police is investigating the incident, according to the newspaper, with a force spokesman confirming: “Police were called at around 1.35am on Sunday 16 May to reports of criminal damage and disorder on Upper Park Road in Broughton Park, Salford.

“The incident appears to be religiously or racially aggravated and enquiries are ongoing. No injuries were reported.

“Four men have since been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order and racially aggravated criminal damage. They have been bailed pending further enquiries.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated and high visibility patrols have been increased in the area.”

The incidents also come as a rabbi in Chigwell, Essex, was hospitalised on Sunday after being attacked by suspects of a South Asian appearance. The two teen suspects were said to have stepped out in front of the rabbi’s car before shouting antisemitic remarks. The Jewish man then got out of his car to confront the males who then attacked him with “an unknown object”, resulting in a head injury requiring medical attention.

Investigation Launched After Swastika Banner Displayed at Pro-Palestine Rally https://t.co/RyAmAIIyLk — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 18, 2021

Jewish charity the Community Security Trust (CST) has expressed its concern over reports of another planned “Palestine Car Protest” travelling from the West Midlands to London, which will reportedly stop at the Orthodox Jewish community of Stamford Hill and the Israeli embassy, with a CST spokesman expressing his “particular concern about the meet-up in Stamford Hill”.

“We’re concerned about another car convoy, given the amount of disquiet and the impact on community tension following Sunday’s convoy, in particular with the convoy going through Jewish neighbourhoods,” the spokesman said.

London’s Met is also facing criticism after footage revealed one of its officers shouting, “free, free Palestine” at an anti-Israel protest in London.

WATCH: Mob Smashes Up Muslim YouTuber's Home for 'Disrespecting Palestine' https://t.co/LPXr1tT8Pv — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 18, 2021