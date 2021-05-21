Meghan Markle’s husband Prince Harry has launched an all-out attack on his family, alleging “total neglect” and saying his mother was “chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone who wasn’t white”.

The woke prince, who abandoned his public duties as a working royal in order to pursue money-making ventures and live a celebrity lifestyle in Montecito, California, launched his latest salvo against the Royal Family in comments to talk show host Oprah Winfrey in an Apple TV series notionally centred on mental health, The Me You Can’t See.

“I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence, total neglect,” he claimed of the difficulties his wife, a former TV starlet, had adapting to a life of unassuming and apolitical public service.

He attacked the parenting skills of both his father, Prince Charles, and grandmother, the 95-year-old Queen, whose grief at the recent loss of her husband of over seven decades has now been compounded by the death of a puppy she was gifted to help her through the bereavement.

“My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both [Prince] William and I, ‘Well, it was like that for me so it’s going to be like that for you.’ That doesn’t make sense. Just because you suffered, that doesn’t mean your kids have to suffer,” complained the prince, 36.

Farage Slams ‘Prince of Cancel Culture’ Harry for Condemnation of U.S. Free Speech https://t.co/oymVw3lPft — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 19, 2021

Harry said that Meghan decided to “share with me the suicidal thoughts and the practicalities of how she was going to end her life” while six months pregnant with their son Archie, and only decided against it because she did not want him to lost “another woman in my life” — a reference to his late mother, Princess Diana.

“Eventually when I made that decision for my family, I was still told, ‘You can’t do this’, And it’s like, ‘Well how bad does it have to get until I am allowed to do this?’ [Meghan] was going to end her life. It shouldn’t have to get to that,” he claimed — but admitted that he did not tell his family Meghan claimed to be suicidal.

On the media more generally, Harry that his “mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone who wasn’t white, and now look what’s happened” — although far from being hounded to the grave himself he actually appears to be doing rather well, enjoying greatly improved personal circumstances and celebrity without any obligation to carry out public duties as a working royal.

“It’s incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life. Like, the list is growing,” he added.

“I always wanted to be normal, as opposed to being Prince Harry, just being Harry,” he claimed at one point — although he has given no indication that he has any intention of giving up his titles, and his wife, unlike some others commoners who married into the Royal Family, did not decline the opportunity to take one either.

Delingpole: Prince Harry Is Britain's Most Toxic Export Since Piers Morgan https://t.co/ibvCBwDGau — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 6, 2020

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBM ontgomery