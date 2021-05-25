Anti-Semitic messaging from the Democrat Party in America could spell political doom for the left as it did in the UK for the Labour Party under the leadership of radical socialist Jeremy Corbyn, Brexit leader Nigel Farage said on Monday.

Mr Farage pronounced that the Democrats risk alienating the “patriotic” voters in their own party by moving to the far-left on issues such as Palestine, adding that he believes the conflict in Israel would not have even re-emerged if Donald Trump was still in the White House.

The Brexit leader said that the anti-Israel stance taken by the Labour Party in Britain was a major factor in its political downfall despite there being a relatively small population of Jewish people in the UK because the average voter in Britain is “fair-minded and decent” and will not tolerate anti-Semitism.

“I think that Jeremy Corbyn taking that party in the pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel but clearly also anti-Semitic direction… Middle England said we don’t like this kind of extremism and it did hurt the Labour Party,” he told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo.

Mr Farage, who is currently on tour in America, said: “I think there are many instances here in the USA of members of congress who are supporting these Palestinian protests and frankly not condemning the attack in New York yesterday in strong enough terms.”

He added that while there may 3,000 miles separating the United States and the UK, he believes many of the underlying political issues are the same and therefore the Democrats may face a similar electoral fall from grace as befell the Labour Party in 2019 and 2021.

“The whole of the left, right across the western world as they have gone further left have openly supported a Palestinian cause that behaves more like a terrorist organisation,” Farage said.

“Whilst it makes us all angry to see it, I think it gives us an opportunity because decent people don’t like this sort of thing,” he said.

The arch-Brexiteer said that conservatives in the U.S. who are in despair due to issues such as election integrity and President Biden’s leftist policy agenda should take heart from the Brexit movement in Britain, which faced years of institutional attempts to derail the pro-sovereignty push, but ultimately succeeded in freeing the UK from the shackles of European Union bureaucracy.

“We were in terrible trouble two years ago and we fought back and won and that actually when the Labour Party and the Democrats in America start supporting cancel culture, start to be a deeply un-patriotic party, they alienate their millions of their own voters.”

Following her betrayal of Brexit,

“That is the real opportunity for Republican candidates in these mid-terms and if they get that messaging right, they can come surging back, take the House, take the Senate, and get ready to be back in the White House in 2024.”

Farage warned that the Democrats are making “huge mistakes” in their alienation of “lots and lots of families who always voted Democrat, who are patriotic.”

“It was the patriotic British people who wanted Brexit and didn’t want globalism and socialism with Labour. You’ve got literally a mirror set of conditions here, so cheer up everybody and get fighting,” he said.

“My message is: we looked to be in trouble, we saved the day, and you are going to do the same,” Farage declared.

