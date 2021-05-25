Ireland Opposes Biden Administration’s Global Corporate Tax Plan

President Joe Biden arrives at the White House after spending the weekend at his Delaware home, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Joshua Caplan

Appearing Tuesday on Sky News, Ireland’s Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe came out against a Biden administration proposal to introduce a minimum global corporate tax rate of 15 percent.

A transcript is as follows: 

MINISTER PASCHAL DONOHOE: We absolutely want to engage with President Biden and his team, but we do have really significant reservations regarding a global minimum effective tax rate that is at such a level that it means only certain countries and certain size economies can benefit from that rate. We have a really significant concern about that.

ED CONWAY: Do you envision in five years or ten years time their will still be an Irish 12 percent corporate tax rate?

DONOHOE: Yes, I do anticipate there will continue to be a place for a rate such as this and for low rates.

CONWAY: Are you proud of the 12.5 percent tax rate in Ireland?

DONOHOE: I’m proud in the part that it’s played in our economic development that for a country of our scale and size that we were able to grow our economy over many decades. But I also make the case when debating a 12.5 percent rate that it is now only part of the competitive offering of an economy like Ireland.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.