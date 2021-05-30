A 21-year-old Afghan asylum seeker found guilty of raping a 14-year-old girl has avoided deportation from Sweden by refusing to take a test for the Wuhan virus.

The Afghan was convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl in September of 2019 when he, and another young Afghan male, had taken the girl to an apartment after she ran away from a Swedish youth home.

The girl was given alcohol and fell asleep. When she woke up one of the men was in the process of raping her and the other Afghan later raped her as well, the Daily Mail reports.

Both of the migrants, due to their ages, were sentenced to just one and a half years for the rape. One of the migrants was allowed to remain in the country as he had already spent an extended period in Sweden, but the 21-year-old was set for deportation.

He has managed to avoid being deported because he refuses to take a coronavirus test and also refuses to be vaccinated against the virus.

“He does not take the test or the vaccine because he does not want to go back. He will be injured if he does,” the Afghan migrant’s Swedish foster mother claimed, and added that she had seen Facebook posts that stated people could avoid deportation by refusing the coronavirus test.

Earlier this month, Mikael Holmgren, acting head of the Border Patrol section in the western region, noted that there were at least several cases a week of migrants avoiding deportation by refusing to take the coronavirus test.

“Many of these that we have in custody have been here even before the pandemic. So when it drags on, and they don’t agree to PCR tests, we can’t deport them. In the end, we have to let them go,” he said.

The pandemic has been a major problem for deportations in Sweden, with authorities complaining of issues relating to travel restrictions as early as April of last year.

