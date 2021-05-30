Liberal Party of Canada MP William Amos apologised for urinating during a parliamentary virtual call just a month after he appeared nude on another parliamentary call.

Mr Amos released a statement on social media platform Twitter on Thursday evening saying that he had been attending a non-public parliamentary virtual meeting the day prior and had urinated on camera without realising it.

“I urinated without realizing I was on camera. I am deeply embarrassed by my actions and the distress they may have caused anybody who witnessed them,” Amos said, and added: “While accidental and not visible to the public, this was completely unacceptable and I apologize unreservedly.”

Please see my statement. Veuillez lire ma déclaration. pic.twitter.com/ICc8WjqNZi — William Amos (@WillAAmos) May 28, 2021

Amos also stated that he would be stepping aside as Parliamentary secretary in order to “seek assistance” but was not clear as to what he was seeking assistance for.

The statement was mocked by many on social media, with some users comparing Amos to disgraced former U.S. Congressman Anthony Weiner, while journalist Alex Pierson wrote: “Wee Willy needs help to not whip out his member during work? That’s a new one.”

Many pointed out that the incident is the second involving Amos being nude on camera during a parliamentary virtual meetings in just six weeks, as he was caught walking around his office nude during a call in April.

Trudeau Party MP Caught Naked During Parliamentary Video Call https://t.co/vN4gukGIK0 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 16, 2021

“My video was accidentally turned on as I was changing into my work clothes after going for a jog. I sincerely apologize to my colleagues in the House of Commons for this unintentional distraction. Obviously, it was an honest mistake and it won’t happen again,” Amos said last month prior to it happening again this week.

Last month’s incident also parked mockery, with Alberta provincial Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Devin Dreeshen calling it “too much transparency.”

Leader of the Government in the House of Commons Pablo Rodriguez called for an investigation into the matter as the photo of Mr Amos was allegedly leaked to Toronto Sun journalist Brian Lilley.

Rodriguez also had a virtual meeting call gaffe in recent weeks, yelling “oh f**k!” during Question Period in the House of Commons on May 3rd. He apologised just minutes later to the Speaker of the House for his outburst.

Liberal House Leader Pablo Rodriguez yells “Oh, f**k!” during question period, promptly apologizes. pic.twitter.com/QxuGARrEC0 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 3, 2021