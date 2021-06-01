Illegal Migrants Arrested for Robbing and Raping 69-Year-Old Woman

A 69-year-old French woman was robbed and raped after two Algerian illegal migrants broke into her home.

The 20- and 21-year-old illegals broke into the victim’s home in Palaiseau, Essonne, at around 3 am on May 21st after entering through the garage. The victim saw the two men and was threatened with a knife, taken to her room, and raped by one of the Algerians.

According to a report from the broadcaster CNEWS, the woman was so brutally attacked that she was incapacitated for three weeks.

Investigators were able to launch a search for suspects as the suspects left traces of blood at the scene, which led them to a nearby RER light rail station. Authorities were then able to identify the two men and issue a warrant for their arrest.

It was an off-duty police officer who recognised the two migrants at the Montparnasse metro station in Paris, leading to their detention. The migrants admitted to the crimes. Both men reportedly had entered France illegally after travelling through Spain. The Algerian rape suspect also has a prior order to leave France.

Deportations had been at a “standstill” in some areas of France due to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, according to police in the Paris suburb of Yvelines, who stated in April that accommodations for homeless migrants had become overwhelmed.

Many of the migrants suspected of crimes in the area have also reportedly claimed to be underage to avoid criminal prosecution, as well.

Last week, French Senator Henri Leroy denounced the growing trend of criminality among those claiming to be minor migrants, stating: “There is a worrying increase which seems exponential. The number of minor migrants was 30,000 in 2015 and 60,000 in 2018, and the associated problems are increasing at the same rate.”

Leroy also noted the issue of migrants pretending to be underage, saying: “According to our information, 15 departments still refuse to cooperate in the fight against fake minors and do not set up bone tests to determine the age groups of migrants. It’s unacceptable.”