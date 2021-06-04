Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein Agree Trade Deal With Brexit Britain

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) – Norway and two other non-EU European nations on Friday reached a trade deal with Britain following the country’s departure from the bloc last year.

Britain is Norway’s largest trading partner outside the bloc. The deal also covers Iceland and Liechtenstein.

In Oslo, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg called the deal “ambitious and comprehensive.”

“When Norway is speeding up on its way out of the pandemic, then good export agreements are important,” she said.

Talks between Britain and Norway have been going on since 2020. Negotiators had to tackle sticky issues including the import to Norway of agricultural goods such as meat and cheese, and exports of fish to Britain, Norwegian media said.

The three nations’ membership in the European Economic Area grants them access to the EU´s vast common market, and most goods are exempt from duties. However, obstacle-free trading across the North Sea ended when Britain left the bloc´s economic rules at the end of 2020.