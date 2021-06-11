In a bizarre woke social media post, a top Canadian Conservative Party MP asked for “forgiveness” because of her “cis/straight/white” privilege.

Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP Michelle Rempel Garner, currently the shadow minister for health, wrote: “I humble myself and ask forgiveness, and seek to make things right. I have privilege; I am cis/straight/white. But I am also a woman who works in a system dominated by white maleness.”

“But no excuses. I will do what I can. That is all I can do, but it is much,” she said on Tuesday in response to a tweet by activist Amira Elghawaby, a board member of the Trudeau-funded leftist Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN).

The tweet was met with disbelief by some, including People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier, a former CPC minister under Stephen Harper, who stated: “OMG. This is a ‘Conservative’ MP.”

Former newspaper mogul Lord Conrad Black also commented on Rempel Garner’s tweet, saying: “To what constituency is this forced confession appealing to? Those who seek to induce these increasingly common spectacles of self-flagellation will almost never vote Conservative.”

“And most Conservative voters would find this kind of identity politics mea culpa cringeworthy, Lord Black added.

With just over 100 likes, the tweet garnered over 1,000 replies and over 300 retweets, all but some two dozen of them quote retweets commenting on the tweet itself.

“When did you become so Woke, Michelle?” one user asked, while many others stated that they would not be voting for the Conservative Party again.

Rempel Garner’s tweet came after she released a statement on the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ontario, that took place last weekend.

Days after the incident — which saw Nathaniel Veltman, 20, allegedly run a Muslim family over with his truck — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared the killings a terrorist attack, which Rempel Garner also said in her statement.

While police say that they believe the killings were intentional and caused by anti-Muslim hatred, they have yet to bring terrorism charges or explicitly state the attack was an act of terrorism. However, they said they are considering such charges.