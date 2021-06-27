An Afghan migrant raped a 25-year-old pregnant woman in an Athens neighbourhood, and when she begged for help from three Pakistanis passing by, they raped her, too.

The horrific incidents took place in the Agios Panteleimonas neighbourhood of Athens early on Wednesday morning and saw the victim, who is three months pregnant and has mental disability issues, raped by four migrants.

The first incident took place when she had gone to the Omonia area of Athens to get her mobile phone fixed. An Afghan migrant approached her and led her to a secluded area and raped her, Greek newspaper Proto Thema reports.

Following the sex attack, the young woman approached the Pakistani migrants for help, and the men told her to follow them. After a taxi ride to an apartment in Agios Panteleimonas, the three men took turns raping the woman.

Neighbours stated that they heard the young woman screaming and calling out for help. Afraid they might be caught, the three migrants let the woman leave.

The rape victim went to the police, who raided the apartment and found DNA from the young woman and items of her clothing. All three Pakistanis were arrested, but the Afghan migrant is still at large.

The case is just one of many sex attacks involving migrants in Greece, particularly Pakistani nationals.

Last month, a Pakistani was arrested after breaking into the home of a 65-year-old Greek woman with the intent to rob her but ended up allegedly raping her.

Just days earlier, a 34-year-old Pakistani man was arrested after being accused of attempting to rape several underage girls in the southern suburbs of Athens. The man was caught after one victim filmed him on her mobile phone and posted the video on social media to identify him.

Police later arrested the man in central Athens and found that he had an expired asylum application, as well.

