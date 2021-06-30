The CST said the rise was fuelled by antisemitic reactions to the Gaza conflict and called it “utterly predictable and completely disgraceful”.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism cited physical beatings and vandalism, chants and placards at rallies, social media abuse and threats to Jewish children at schools and universities as examples of the hostility faced by the community.

“None of these should be features of life in Britain in 2021, but they are for Jewish people,” a spokesperson told the Evening Standard.

“Ultimately, the blame lies with the racist perpetrators of these cowardly incidents. But some politicians, the media, social media companies and others have done their part in tolerating or even stoking the hate.

WATCH: London Police Searching for Man Who Was Filmed Hunting for ‘Jewish Blood’ https://t.co/LKkLxNFiGI

“It is vital that the police investigate incidents as they arise and bring offenders to justice.

“In a year defined by solidarity against racism worldwide, it is extraordinary how little support there is out there for Britain’s Jews. Racism against Jews just doesn’t seem to count.”

Last month, Greater Manchester Police’s Det Ch Insp Paul Coburn said “following recent tensions in the Middle East”, officers had seen a “rise in hate crime directed towards members of specific communities.”

He told the BBC anti-Jewish attacks have since “stabilised” since the force launched a dedicated response, Operation Wildflower.