(AP) — Stadium security in Baku appeared to confiscate a rainbow flag from two Danish fans ahead of the European Championship quarterfinal match between the Czech Republic and Denmark.

The flag was visible in the Danish fan section during warm-ups before two security personnel moved in and one of them took hold of the flag.

UEFA said Friday that advertising boards from a sponsor using a rainbow motif would not be shown at quarterfinal games in Baku and St. Petersburg.

UEFA said it “requires its sponsors to ensure that their artwork is compliant with local legislation.”