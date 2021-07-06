Germany saw over 10,000 new asylum applications in June, the first time the monthly number has been reached such levels in over a year.

According to figures from the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF), the last time Germany saw over 10,000 asylum applications in a single month was in February 2020, just before the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. BAMF is expected to release precise figures in the coming days.

Mathias Middelberg, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), told Bild: “In June, we will again break the 10,000 mark for initial applications for asylum. This is a significant increase of a good 20 per cent compared to the previous month of May.”

“There are many indications that we will also count more asylum applications overall this year than in 2020,” said Mr Middelberg, who serves as the domestic policy spokesman for the CDU and its sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU) in Bavaria.

Germany had seen a total of 102,581 asylum applications last year, despite the pandemic and various travel restrictions imposed by many countries.

Mr Middelberg noted that the recent easing of coronavirus travel restrictions could play a factor in the surge of new applications, saying: “The removal of corona travel restrictions is making itself felt. Above all, however, the migration influx via the Mediterranean route to Italy and Spain is currently growing massively.”

People Smugglers Kill Again: Pregnant Woman Among Seven Dead as Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Italian Coast https://t.co/xn8oUluy7o — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 1, 2021

Italy, in particular, has seen a surge in new rivals from both migrant taxi NGOs and independent migrant boats. Last week, seven migrants, including a pregnant woman, died after a boat sank five miles off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa.

“At the same time, several decisions have been issued at the level of the higher administrative courts, which mean that persons entitled to protection from Greece can again apply for asylum with us,” Middelberg added.

The CDU domestic policy spokesman claimed that the Green Party, which has surged in the polls in recent months, want to eliminate asylum seeker benefits and instead allow migrants to access the same level of welfare and medical benefits available to German citizens.

“Everyone who applies for asylum in Germany would therefore be entitled to comprehensive social and health benefits from day one, just like fellow citizens who have paid into the social security funds here for years – even if it is foreseeable that the asylum application will not be successful at all,” he said.