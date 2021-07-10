Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have been presented with a “special award” from a pro-population control charity for their commitment to only have two children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex told primatologist Dr Jane Goodall in a 2019 interview in British Vogue that they would only have two children at the “maximum“.

“We are the one species on this planet that seems to think that this place belongs to us, and only us.” Prince Harry said at the time — a remark some saw as insensitive, given the fact that his sister-in-law Kate is a mother of three.

Following the birth of the Sussexes’ second child, the pro-population control charity, Population Matters, announced that they would be awarding the woke couple for their “enlightened decision”.

“Having a smaller family reduces our impact on the Earth, and provides a better chance for all our children, their children and future generations to flourish on a healthy planet,” the charity said in a statement.

“We commend the Duke and Duchess for taking this enlightened decision, and for affirming that a smaller family is also a happy family.”

The wayward royals will receive £500 to donate to a charity of their choice as a part of the charity’s celebration of the United Nation’s World Population Day on Sunday.

Meghan and Harry have often virtue signalled about their ‘Green’ beliefs, however, the pair have often received criticism for jet-setting around the world in private planes to attend globalist summits on climate change.

While Population Matters claims that they are opposed to forced sterilization or forced abortions, the top brass of the charity have expressed envy for the vicious population controls enforced in Communist China.

In 2013, the Chinese Health Ministry revealed that the regime’s one-child policy had resulted in more than 336 million abortions and 196 million sterilizations of men and women since 1971. It is unclear how many of these procedures were forced by the government.

The president of Population Matters, Jonathon Porritt, has appeared to hint at support for the population controls in China, saying in 2009: “Had there been no ‘one child family’ policy in China there would now have been 400 million additional Chinese citizens.”

Porritt has also said: “I am unapologetic about asking people to connect up their own responsibility for their total environmental footprint and how they decide to procreate and how many children they think are appropriate.

“I think we will work our way towards a position that says that having more than two children is irresponsible.”

Chairwoman Sara Parkin has also suggested that Chinese-style population controls may be necessary, writing in 2010 for China Dialogue that while the “heavy-handed” policies of the regime in Beijing have garnered a “bad reputation”, the “soaring demand for food, water and energy is exacerbated by climate change [means] it is no longer legitimate to leave policies for lowering birth rates off the policy agenda.”

