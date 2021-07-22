Germany Warns Flood-Struck Regions: More Rain on the Way at Weekend

A person walks past destroyed houses in Altenburg, district of Altenahr, Rhineland-Palatinate, western Germany, on July 20, 2021, during clearing work after devastating rains and floods hit the region. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)
Getty Images
Breitbart London

BONN, Germany (AP) – Germany’s national weather service said Thursday that regions hit by deadly floods last week could again see heavy rain at the weekend.

The DWD weather service said localized storms were likely from midday Saturday, expanding to large parts of Rhineland-Palatinate state later in the day.

Officials said late Wednesday that the death toll from last week’s floods in the western state had risen to 125. Across Germany at least 174 people died in the floods, and 31 deaths were reported from neighboring Belgium, taking the total toll to 205.

Authorities have built a huge camp for rescue workers at the Nuerburgring race track. More than 4,500 civil defense workers, firefighters and soldiers have been deployed to help with clean-up efforts in the badly affected Ahr valley region of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Members of the German armed forces Bundeswehr install a bridge across the rives as vineyards are seen on the hills in the background in Rech, Rhineland-Palatinate, western Germany, on July 21, 2021, after devastating floods hit the region. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Military personnel leaves the shore on a boat across the Ahr river as a damaged bridge is blocked by uprooted trees in Rech in Rech, Rhineland-Palatinate, western Germany, on July 21, 2021, after devastating floods hit the region. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

