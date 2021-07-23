My new hero politician (in an admittedly not very crowded field) is Gideon van Meijeren. He might be your hero politician too once you’ve watched this brief exchange in which he skewers mercilessly the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on the subject of Klaus ‘Anal’ Schwab’s The Great Reset.

The Great Reset, as every half-way informed person now knows, is part of the sinister plan by the World Economic Forum (and others) to turn the world into a gigantic slave state in we are the vassals (‘You will own nothing and be happy‘) and the Davos elite rule over us like Pharaohs or Babylonian kings.

But for some weird reason the puppet governments only obeying the orders of this elite just don’t want to admit this in public.

That’s what is so unusual about this intervention by van Meijeren, a lawyer by training, making his debut in the Dutch parliament. Van Meijeren dares to ask the kind of questions almost no one is asking. And when Mark Rutte tries to wriggle out of it and imply that van Meijeren is just a conspiracy theorist Rutte ends up skewered like a maggot on a pin.

Or in English…

Here’s a transcript.

Van Meijeren:

…more and more people are seeing that it is a big lie. The current corona measures are meant to protect public health. But this begs the question: why all these awful measures that change our entire way of life, destroy our entire society. Now there are a couple of influential globalists that, according to their own words, view the corona crisis as a huge opportunity to ‘Reset’ our world. Which means they have a perverse incentive to make this last longer. And one of these globalists is Klaus Schwab, founder and chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF). And he’s also written a book with the catchy title Covid 19: The Great Reset. And my question to the Prime Minister is: how does he judge the contents of this book?

Mark Rutte:

I don’t know this book, Madam Chairwoman. But I’d like to advise Mr Van Meijeren to not go to much into all those conspiracy theories. I watch them now on YouTube and I think it’s fascinating how they explain 9/11 didn’t happen. Or that it’s all very different. All put together very nicely. But usually it is what it is, a conspiracy theory.

Van Meijeren:

It’s surprising to me that the first question I ask Mr Rutte since I’ve been instated [as an MP] –

Rutte:

For which, congratulations

Van Meijeren:

Thank you. But it surprises me that the first question is answered with a lie. Because I am holding a letter here, dated 26th November 2020 and this letter is from Mr Rutte to Mr Klaus Schwab, in which he thanks him for sending the book and calls it a helpful analysis for a better future. Would Mr Rutte like to rummage through his memories? It’s not half a year ago. I don’t know how long memories stay active. But it’s probably still possible to dig this up and then to answer my first question again, this time honestly please.

Rutte:

Well the honest answer is that this is a nice letter… although you can’t read every book cover to cover, like to make a kind reply to the sender.

Van Meijeren:

Well then the Prime Minister is saying he didn’t lie to me, but he did to Mr Schwab.

Van Meijeren has released the letter on Twitter. Reading it it becomes fairly well evident that Rutte knows that The Great Reset is not a conspiracy theory. The letter also demonstrates that Rutte, like most world leaders, is very much on board with The Great Reset programme because he dutifully parrots the WEF’s slogan ‘build back better’.

Van Meijeren is a brave man: a lot braver, certainly, than any of the abject politicians in the UK parliament, none of whom would have dared to ask such a pertinent question.