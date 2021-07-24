A 23-year-old stuntman has been stabbed to death near a busy subway station in London while filming a rap video featuring a Lamborghini, Ferrari, and quad bikes.

Shane Jerome, a part-time stunt rider originally from the London Borough of Croydon, was riding a quad bike during the shoot outside a chicken restaurant in Brixton market on Wednesday evening when a chaotic scene began to unfold.

“There was a rap video being shot in the market with men [in] balaclavas next to Lamborghinis and quad bikes. A bit later all hell broke loose. There were fists flying a convoy of vehicles on the move and a guy left laying bleeding on the ground,” recalled an eyewitness quoted by the Evening Standard.

The bleeding man was Jerome, who received first aid from Metropolitan Police officers and was attended by medics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance — but too late to prevent him from being pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 9 p.m.

Teenagers as young as 14 will be given field training courses on how to properly treat knife crime victims in three left-leaning cities in Britain. https://t.co/yauuRLdn7V — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 8, 2021

“Brixton Road near to the tube station is a busy area of London and there were many people in the street, on buses and in cars yesterday evening,” commented Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Kate Blackburn, who is leading the Metropolitan Police force’s investigation into the deadly stabbing, in an official statement.

“We have spoken to a number [of] witnesses already and I am asking for anyone who was in the area and who may have seen anything, or have footage on their phone or dash cam, to please contact us. A young man has tragically lost his life in an attack on a busy high street, I am asking anyone with any information to call police,” DCI Blackburn implored, advising people to get in touch through the British police non-emergency number 101 or the anonymous Crimestoppers hotline.

The force noted that a 19-year-old man had been arrested “on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm” following the incident but “has since been released with no further action.”

Judges Block Deportation of Knife Killer Migrant on ‘Human Rights’ Grounds https://t.co/xVLlkMSk8y — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 23, 2020

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBM ontgomery