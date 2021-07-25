A German-Tunisian Islamic State widow has been sentenced to just four years in prison after being convicted of enslaving two Yazidi women while living in the former caliphate.

Omaima A., 37, had moved to Islamic State-controlled territory in Syria in 2014 and married terrorist rapper Denis Cuspert, also known as “Deso Dogg”. The pair enslaved two Yazidi women who had previously been abducted by the terror group.

On Thursday, the Hanseatic Higher Regional Court convicted the jihadi bride of aiding and abetting a crime against humanity in the form of enslavement under the International Criminal Code, Bild reports.

The Islamic State widow had also been convicted in October for being a member of a terrorist organisation and had been sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Omaima A. had left for Syria in 2014 along with her then-husband and three children and lived in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa. Her husband was killed in 2015 and she later married Denis Cuspert.

Cuspert served as a notorious recruiter for the terrorist group and was believed to have been the head of a recruitment programme that filmed the beheadings of Western captives.

The Islamist terrorist had been reported dead several times before, but the Islamic State propaganda arm released photographs of his dead body, proving he had died in a 2018 airstrike in Deir al-Zour province.

Omaima A. is not the first Islamic State woman to be accused of engaging in slavery. In 2019, a German-Algerian woman was accused of being a member of the terror group’s notorious morality police and took several children as slaves.

Sarah O. is said to have enslaved three Yazidi children in Syria to work as domestic servants in her home.

The home had been given to her and her family after the terror group had killed the previous occupants.

