PICS: ‘Liberty! Liberty!’ – 160,000 March Against Vaccine Passes in France

'Liberty! Liberty!' – 160,000 March Against Vaccine Passes in France

CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP via Getty Images
PARIS (AP) – Some 160,000 people, including far-right activists and members of France’s yellow vest movement, protested Saturday across the country against a bill requiring everyone to have a special virus pass to enter restaurants and mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for all health care workers.

Similar protests were held in neighbouring Italy.

Police fired water cannons and tear gas on rowdy protesters in Paris, although most gatherings were orderly.

Legislators in France’s Senate were debating the virus bill Saturday after the lower house of parliament approved it on Friday, as virus infections are spiking and hospitalizations are rising. The French government wants to speed up vaccinations to protect vulnerable people and hospitals, and avoid any new lockdown.

Protestors gather in front of the prefecture during a demonstration against the compulsory vaccination for certain workers and the mandatory use of the health pass called by the French government in Annecy, eastern France, on July 24, 2021. – Since July 21, people wanting to go to in most public spaces in France have to show a proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test, as the country braces for a feared spike in cases from the highly transmissible Covid-19 Delta variant. (Photo by Sophie RODRIGUEZ / AFP) (Photo by SOPHIE RODRIGUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Most French adults are fully vaccinated and multiple polls indicate a majority of French people support the new measures. But not everyone.

Protesters chanting “Liberty! Liberty!” gathered at Bastille plaza and marched through eastern Paris in one of several demonstrations Saturday around France. Thousands also joined a gathering across the Seine River from the Eiffel Tower organized by a former top official in Marine Le Pen’s anti-immigration party.

Protestors take part in a demonstration against the compulsory vaccination for certain workers and the mandatory use of the health pass called by the French government in Annecy, eastern France, on July 24, 2021. – Since July 21, people wanting to go to in most public spaces in France have to show a proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test, as the country braces for a feared spike in cases from the highly transmissible Covid-19 Delta variant. (Photo by Sophie RODRIGUEZ / AFP) (Photo by SOPHIE RODRIGUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

While most protesters were calm, tensions erupted on the margins of the Bastille march. Riot police sprayed tear gas on marchers after someone threw a chair at an officer. Other projectiles were also thrown. Later some protesters moved to the Arc de Triomphe and police used water cannon to disperse them.

Marchers included far-right politicians and activists as well as others angry at President Emmanuel Macron. They were upset over a French “health pass” that is now required to enter museums, movie theatres and tourist sites. The bill under debate would expand the pass requirement to all restaurants and bars in France and some other venues.

Police forces use water canons to disperse protesters on the Champs Elysees avenue during clashes on the sidelines of a demonstration against the compulsory vaccination for certain workers and the mandatory use of the health pass called by the French government in Paris on July 24, 2021. – Since July 21, people wanting to go to in most public spaces in France have to show a proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test, as the country braces for a feared spike in cases from the highly transmissible Covid-19 Delta variant. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

To get the pass, people need to be fully vaccinated, have a recent negative test or have proof they recently recovered from the virus.

French lawmakers are divided over how far to go in imposing health passes or mandatory vaccinations but infections are rising quickly. More than 111,000 people with the virus have died in France, and the country is now seeing about 20,000 new infections a day, up from just a few thousand a day in early July.

French police officers detain two protestors during a demonstration against the compulsory vaccination for certain workers and the mandatory use of the health pass called by the French government, in Nantes, western France on July 24, 2021. – Since July 21, people wanting to go to in most public spaces in France have to show a proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test, as the country braces for a feared spike in cases from the highly transmissible Covid-19 Delta variant. (Photo by Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS / AFP) (Photo by SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images)

More than 2 billion people worldwide have been vaccinated and information about COVID-19 vaccines is now widely available, but many protesters said they felt they were being rushed into something they’re not ready to do.

Céline Augen, a secretary at a doctor’s office, is prepared to lose her job under the new measure because she doesn’t want to get vaccinated.

Ayoub Bouglia, an engineer, said, “We need to wait a little bit before the French people can decide … I think a part of France is always going to be unwilling and that blackmail and threats won’t work.”

In Italy, thousands of protesters gathered in Rome, Milan, Verona and other cities Saturday, protesting the government’s decision to require a “Green Pass” to access indoor dining, local fairs, stadiums, cinemas and other gathering places.

Policemen arrest a man during a demonstration against the compulsory vaccination for certain workers and the obligatory use of the health pass called for by the French government, in Paris on July 24, 2021. – Since July 21, people wanting to go to in most public spaces in France have to show a proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test, as the country braces for a feared spike in cases from the highly transmissible Covid-19 Delta variant. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP) (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

In the northern city of Verona, several thousand people marched down the main shopping street, chanting “No Green Pass!” and “Freedom!” They included families with young children, medical doctors who said they are risking their jobs not to get vaccinated and people who likened the Green Pass decision to decisions by fascist dictatorships.

The demonstrations proceeded peacefully and dissipated into summer evening crowds.

Despite the vocal opposition, Italy’s new requirement, effective Aug. 3, has led to a boom in vaccine appointments in Italy, where so far nearly half of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

Protesters hold Italian flags as they take part in a demonstration in Piazza del Popolo in Rome on July 24, 2021, against the introduction of a mandatory ‘green pass’ for indoor dining and entertainment area. – Italy on July 22 said a health pass would be mandatory for people wishing to access bars, restaurants, swimming pools, sports facilities, museums and theatres from August 6. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

Colleen Barry in Milan and Angela Charlton in Paris contributed

