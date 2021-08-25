Three Moroccans Accused of Raping and Torturing Teen

Two Morrocan migrants have been arrested and another is on the run for allegedly drugging then raping and torturing a 19-year-old woman on the island of Formentera.

The two Moroccans, aged 32 and 37, were arrested over the weekend in connection to the alleged torture and rape of the teen, which is said to have taken place at the end of last month, while the third suspect is believed to have fled to Morocco.

According to the victim in the case, the three Moroccans drugged her with crack and cocaine, forcing her to ingest the drugs, then took turns repeatedly raping her and torturing her by putting out lit cigarettes on her skin and scolding her with red-hot spoons, Spanish newspaper El Mundo reports.

The two migrants arrested have since been transferred to the island of Ibiza where they will be brought to a local court, while an international arrest warrant has been issued for the remaining suspect.

An Afghan migrant believed to be linked to the rape and murder of a 13-year-old Austrian girl has been arrested in Sadiq Khan's London following an international manhunt https://t.co/N83Erch0Kf — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 1, 2021

The local government of Formentera put out a press release condemning the attack on the teen, saying such crimes have no place “in a modern and egalitarian society” and expressed support for the victim in the case.

The case comes after a similar rape case in Austria that involved three migrants from Afghanistan drugging a 13-year-old name Leonie and taking turns sexually abusing her.

The abused teen later died and was taken and slumped against a tree by the Afghans, one who also fled the country but was caught in late July in the UK.

In Germany, cases of gang rape have become so common that figures released by the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) suggest that as many as two women or girls are gang-raped on average every day in the country.

According to the BKA, 2020 saw 704 cases of gang rapes, while 2019 saw 710 and 2018 saw 649.

The horrific statistics reveal that half of all suspects in gang-rape cases were not German citizens and that often the perpetrators came from Islamic countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria https://t.co/xq0ASSJrTm — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 1, 2021