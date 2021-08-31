London’s Woke Met Police Planning to Introduce Gender-Neutral Uniforms

London’s Metropolitan Police has been accused of pandering to the woke mob as reports have emerged that the force plans on introducing gender-neutral uniforms for officers.

Amid alleged concerns over gender-specific uniforms being in breach of the 2010 Equality Act, Britain’s largest police force has reportedly launched a review into updating uniform standards to cater for so-called non-binary or gender fluid cops.

Currently, female officers wear bowler hats and cravats while male officers either wear helmets or peaked caps.

One officer, named as Alex Blue, has said that the differing uniform standards represent a form of indirect discrimination and that uniforms should be made gender-neutral, The Sun reported.

The Met said that the contract with the uniform supplier is due to expire by 2023 and therefore “this important feedback will be taken into consideration before a new contract is agreed.”

The police force said that it will consult with 30,000 officers on the decision, which could have wide-ranging implications throughout the UK, including for the armed services.

The legal precedent for the claim of discrimination is reportedly based on an employment tribunal case from last year, in which an engineer from Jaguar Land Rover successfully argued that having a gender-flued identity is a “protected characteristic”.

WATCH: British Police Chief Talks Up ‘Huge’ Impact of Rainbow ‘Hate Crime Cars’ https://t.co/KsxXF6gwxf — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 23, 2021

Former police officer Harry Miller told LBC that “practically speaking” he doesn’t think it is a bad idea to have one standard of uniform.

“Providing a uniform is comfortable, that it gives you some safety and accommodates the different lines between a male and a woman officer, I don’t actually think it’s a bad idea,” he said.

However, Miller, who set up the advocacy group Fair Cop to take on the woke march through the police after he was investigated by police after he allegedly shared “transphobic” content online, added: “If this is pandering to the binary, multiple binary nonsense then, well, I don’t really know what to say about that.”

“We’re going to need 365 different uniforms then aren’t they? Because that’s how many genders apparently there are,” he noted.

“The uniform suppliers aren’t going to be able to accommodate this race to 1,000 genders.”

The move from the police was also criticised by Reclaim Party leader Laurence Fox, who joked: “Thank god. I was worried about soaring knife crime there for a second.”

Reclaim’s Martin Daubney added: “Can’t wait for the inevitable camp TikTok video to really strike fear into the hearts of criminals.”

Rather than pledging to tackle violent crime, the Merseyside Police force have released a video in which officers promised to "promote pronoun awareness" and "gender-neutral terms" for yet another LGBT Pride weekend https://t.co/iu3FzjXmCD — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 31, 2021

