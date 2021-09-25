A pair of Tunisian illegal aliens have been accused of sexually harassing a pair of sisters aged 18 and 15 after they managed to escape a migrant reception facility.

The two Tunisians escaped a reception centre in the town of Siculiana and managed to get to the city of Agrigento, which lies about 14 miles away, where they appeared at a bus stop at the Piazzale Rosselli.

While there, the two men approached two sisters who were at the bus stop with a 14-year-old boy and allegedly began to harass them and made it clear what they were looking for by grabbing each other’s genitals, Il Giornale reports.

The children managed to call the local Carabinieri who sent officers to the scene, but the migrants fled when they heard the sound of the sirens and a bus driver attempted to intervene.

The pair were arrested a short distance from the bus stop after the children gave a physical description of them.

Over 500 Migrants Arrive on Italian Island on Single Overloaded Boat https://t.co/mImEr8XPeh — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 1, 2021

Following their arrests, it was determined that the two migrants had come to Italy earlier this month and arrived on the island of Lampedusa, which has seen a steady influx of migrant arrivals over the course of the last several months, often overflowing the island’s reception facilities.

The pair were being housed in the Villa Sikania hotel in Siculiana during their mandatory Wuhan virus quarantine and a hotel card was also found in their possession by investigators. They have since been taken back to the hotel.

Migrants escaping facilities where they have been sent to quarantine has been an issue in Sicily for over a year, with a June 2020 report claiming that migrants in Siculiana were allowed to basically roam the streets free if they were able to leave the reception centre they were being housed in.

In May of last year, it was revealed that quarantined migrants cost Italian taxpayers at least 4,000 euros per month when the government was using ferries to house them — a practice that ended earlier this year.

Migrants Roam Free in Sicilian Town Despite Quarantine https://t.co/3bQqLJumRl — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 11, 2020